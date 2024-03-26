Poco C61 with 5000 mAh Battery Launch

With the introduction of Poco C61, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco has increased the number of smartphones in its entry-level portfolio. A 5000 mAh battery powers the reasonably priced Poco smartphone, which has a 6.71-inch LCD. Powered by a MediaTek CPU, the smartphone has a glass-back design.

Advertisment

Feature Description Brand Poco Model C61 Display 6.71-inch LCD Chipset MediaTek Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Design Glass back Colors Available Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, Diamond Dust Black Variants 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB Starting Price Rs 6,999

Poco C61 Price and Availability

Advertisment

The Poco C61, an enticing addition to the smartphone market, offers consumers a choice between two variants: the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, retailing at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. This strategic pricing caters to a diverse range of budget preferences, ensuring that users can select the model that best suits their needs without breaking the bank.

Adding to its allure, the Poco C61 is available in three captivating color options: Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black. These choices not only cater to varying aesthetic preferences but also offer users the opportunity to express their individuality through their device selection.

Excitingly, eager consumers will have the opportunity to procure the Poco C61 starting March 28, exclusively through the renowned e-commerce platform, Flipkart. This ensures accessibility and convenience for prospective buyers, enabling them to swiftly acquire this promising device without hassle.

Advertisment

Poco C61 Specifications

Delving into the technical specifications of the Poco C61, users can expect a visually immersive experience courtesy of its expansive 6.71-inch LCE Display, boasting a crisp 720x1650 pixel resolution.

To safeguard against scratches and damage, the display is fortified with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3, ensuring durability without compromising on visual clarity. Furthermore, the inclusion of a commendable refresh rate of up to 90Hz elevates the fluidity of interactions, resulting in seamless navigation and content consumption.

Advertisment

Under the hood, the Poco C61 is propelled by the robust performance of an octa-core MediaTek G36 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM. This potent combination ensures swift multitasking capabilities and smooth operation, empowering users to effortlessly navigate between applications and tasks with minimal lag or slowdown.

Storage woes are alleviated with the availability of two generous storage options: 64GB and 128 GB. For users requiring additional space to accommodate their growing digital libraries, the provision to expand storage via a microSD card presents a convenient solution, further enhancing the device's versatility and utility.

Running on the latest Android 14 operating system, the Poco C61 delivers a contemporary user experience, characterized by intuitive navigation and enhanced security features. Additionally, the inclusion of dual SIM support facilitates seamless connectivity, enabling users to efficiently manage personal and professional communication channels without compromise.

Advertisment

Camera and Battery details

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Poco C61's camera capabilities, featuring an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter. Whether capturing scenic landscapes or snapping selfies, users can expect satisfactory results with these capable imaging components.

Powering the device is a robust 5000 mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without the need for frequent recharging. Additionally, the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor enhances security and convenience, allowing users to effortlessly unlock their devices with a simple touch.

In conclusion, the Poco C61 emerges as a compelling choice in the smartphone landscape, offering an enticing blend of affordability, performance, and versatility. With its diverse array of features and appealing aesthetics, this device is poised to captivate the discerning consumer seeking a well-rounded mobile experience.