Poco C75: Budget-Friendly Surprise Leaks Reveal Details

The FCC certified the Poco C75 a while ago as it prepared for launch, and here are the leaked renders to view. These display the device in all three colours that will be available; the black one is very muted, but the other two are flashy and gorgeous, or at least that's what they're attempting to be. According to reports, the Poco C75 would include a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD screen and a 5,000mAh battery. The Poco C75's specifications and design language seem to be comparable to those of the Redmi 14C.

In cooperation with SmartPrix, tipster Sudhanshu Ambore (@Sudhanshu1414) revealed alleged renders and specifications of the Poco C75. The phone is depicted in black, gold, and green representations. The selfie camera appears housed in a waterdrop-shaped notch on the screen. A sizable round camera module is visible on the back of the smartphone.

Poco C75 would include a waterdrop notch display.

It is expected that the Poco C75 would include a waterdrop notch display, which maximises the screen size while neatly housing the front-facing camera. The display will probably be huge, offering plenty of screen space for browsing, gaming, and video consumption. A MediaTek Helio G25 processor, a reasonably priced chipset that offers respectable performance for daily tasks, is expected to power the smartphone. The Poco C75 is anticipated to have a variety of RAM and storage options to fit varied user needs, making it adaptable for people with diverse spending limits and storage needs. A large battery capacity is anticipated to ensure extended usage without frequent recharging, and the Poco C75 is expected to run on the latest version of Android, complemented by MIUI 13 for a user-friendly interface and additional features. The device's dual-camera setup on the back is expected to include primary and depth sensors. At the same time, the front camera is positioned in the waterdrop notch for selfies.

Details of the Poco C75 (Anticipated)

The rumour claims that the Poco C75 has a 6.88-inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HD+ resolution. According to reports, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, up to 256GB of storage, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. A 50-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel auxiliary lens are reportedly part of the Poco C75's dual rear camera arrangement. According to rumours, it will have a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for video chats and selfies. According to reports, Poco's phone has a 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W charging. It can have a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor. According to reports, the Poco C75 weighs 204 grams and has 171.9 x 77.8 x 8.2 mm dimensions. As previously said, the phone and the newly released Redmi 14C have several characteristics in common. It is anticipated to debut as the Poco C65's replacement from the previous year.