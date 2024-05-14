Poco F6 5G India Launch Confirmed on 23 May with Teased Design

Later this month, the Poco F6 5G will be released in India. On 23 May 2024, the forthcoming Poco F6 5G smartphone is expected to launch in India. It is said to be a Redmi Turbo 3 model that has been rebranded with some possible changes. The business has revealed the phone's debut date and design teaser. Poco has also verified the specifics regarding the next phone's accessibility. Essential details about the phone have already been circulating in rumours. Presumably, it's a renamed Redmi Turbo 3, which debuted in China in April of this year. The Poco F6 5G is anticipated to share the Redmi model's specifications and design.

Poco F6 5G: Launch date

According to Poco India, the Poco F6 5G will be sold in India on 23 May at 4:30 pm IST. With the slogan "God Mode On," the company's social media account released a preview of its future smartphone. The teaser also shows the handset's back panel, which displays the positioning of the camera units.

Poco F6 5G: Features and Specifications

Two cameras are positioned inside distinct, slightly elevated circular modules on the Poco F6 5G, with a flash unit resembling a ring. The phone's 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) capability is confirmed via engraving on the panel. The phone's Flipkart webpage has also gone live, confirming the device's eventual availability on the online retailer.

The Redmi Turbo 3 and the Poco F6 5G share a similar rear camera system arrangement design. Even the colour displayed in the teaser is identical to the Redmi model's Ice Titanium option. In China, the Redmi Turbo 3 was introduced with a 12GB + 256GB model for CNY 1,999, or around Rs. 23,000. Three further varieties are available: 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.

With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1.5K OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 20-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, the Poco F6 5G may go on sale in India. It was recently seen running Android 14 and sporting 12GB of RAM on Geekbench.