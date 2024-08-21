POCO F6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: Know the Best Gaming Smartphone

Due to their attractive features and performance, the POCO F6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G have become known as competitors in the very competitive mid-range smartphone market. Even though both phones are designed to appeal to customers seeking durable yet affordable smartphones, each has special features and benefits that could influence customers' decisions. When customers look at additional possibilities in the future to make an informed decision, understanding the critical differences between these two types becomes crucial. The features of both smartphones promise easy gameplay and immersive experiences, offering reasonably priced options to users. Nevertheless, they have essential comparisons depending on the buyer's tastes and gaming requirements. We will figure them out in this post.

Advertisment

POCO F6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G: Which screen is better for gaming?

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G has a more luxurious design with upgraded materials and a pop of colour, showcasing Xiaomi's focus on aesthetics. In contrast, the POCO F6 has a clean and subtle appearance. The POCO F6 has a vivid AMOLED panel with sound colour reproduction, but the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G surpasses it with a crisper display and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which increases its resistance to drops and scratches. The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen on the Poco F6 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a resolution of 1200x2712 (QHD), and a 2400 cd/m2 peak brightness. In addition, the screen supports HDR10+ and boasts a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. The smartphone has an astounding 88.5% usable surface. A 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1220x2712 (QHD), a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1200 cd/m2 is featured on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+. In addition, the screen supports HDR10+ and has a 5000000:1 contrast ratio and dual-edge display. The device has an 89.2% usable surface.

POCO F6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G: Which smartphone has a high-speed chipset that excels in gaming and multitasking?

Advertisment

Another area where these smartphones vary is in performance. With smooth performance even under heavy loads, the POCO F6 is powered by a high-speed chipset that excels in gaming and multitasking. However, despite its similar power, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G is designed to balance efficiency and performance. Its features, which include rapid charging and a longer battery life, make it appealing to consumers who value all-day use. The 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen3 processor powers the Poco F6's internal components. It is available with two different RAM configurations (8GB and 12GB [LPDDR5X]) and two different storage capacities (256GB and 512GB [UFS Storage 4.0). In the AnTuTu benchmark test, the gadget achieved an astounding score of 1530662. A fingerprint display is one of the Poco F6's security features.

POCO F6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G: Camera best suited for gaming

With one of the best camera resolutions in this range, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G's 200MP camera sets it apart regarding photographic capabilities, making it the perfect choice for photographers. Despite having a strong camera system, the POCO F6 is more suited for casual users and gamers, with less emphasis on pushing the boundaries of camera technology and more on providing reliable performance in various scenarios. A 50.0MP Sony IMX882 regular lens and an 8.0MP Sony IMX355 wide-angle lens comprise the Poco F6's dual camera configuration. The Omnivision OV20B 20.0MP selfie camera is used. In addition, the gadget has 4K and 8K video recording capabilities with optical stabilisation (OIS). The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has a triple-camera arrangement on the camera front. The 16.0MP Omnivision OV16A1Q selfie camera is used. Along with optical stabilisation (OIS), the device has a 7P lens to record 4K footage.

Advertisment

Which smartphone, POCO F6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, is best for gamers?

Both devices employ MIUI software, but minor differences in functionality and customisation may make various devices more or less appealing to specific consumers. While the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G may have more features and tweaks that appeal to customisation enthusiasts, the POCO F6 tends to have a more straightforward, streamlined UI.

Last but not least, cost is a crucial factor. The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G's superior camera and increased durability help to justify its higher price. At the same time, the POCO F6 is typically positioned as a value-for-money choice, giving high performance.