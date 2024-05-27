The mid-range smartphone market in India has recently become more competitive with the launch of the Poco F6 5G and the Realme GT 6T. Both smartphones boast impressive specifications and features, aiming to deliver a premium experience at competitive prices. This comparison will delve into the details of the Poco F6 and Realme GT 6T to help potential buyers make an informed decision.

Advertisment

Poco F6 vs Realme GT 6T Specs Comparison

The Poco F6 comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K (2712 x 1220 pixels) 12-bit OLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2400 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Conversely, the Realme GT 6T sports a slightly larger 6.78-inch 1.5K (2780 x 1264 pixels) 120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED display, offering up to 6000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Advertisment

Additionally, the Poco F6 5G is rated IP64 for dust and splash resistance, whereas the Realme GT 6T has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Poco F6 vs Realme GT 6T: Processor

The Poco F6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 4nm Mobile Platform with an Adreno 735 GPU, available in 8GB or 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM configurations and 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 storage options. In contrast, the Realme GT 6T utilizes the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 4nm Mobile Platform with an Adreno 732 GPU clocked at 950MHz. It comes with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and offers 128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0), and 512GB (UFS 4.0) storage variants.

Both the Poco F6 and the Realme GT 6T run on Android 14, but the Poco F6 uses Xiaomi's HyperOS while the Realme GT 6T operates on Realme UI 5. They share several features, including support for dual SIM functionality, in-display fingerprint sensors, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and 5G connectivity.

Advertisment

Poco F6 vs Realme GT 6T: Cameras

The Poco F6 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP 1/1.95" Sony IMX-822 primary sensor, which has an f/1.59 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is a 20MP OmniVision OV20B. This phone supports 4K video recording with its rear camera.

In comparison, the Realme GT 6T also boasts a dual rear camera system. It has a 50MP 1/1.95" Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and OIS, along with an 8MP IMX355 112° ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The front camera on the Realme GT 6T is a 32MP Sony IMX615 with an f/2.45 aperture. This device supports up to 4K 60 fps video recording with the rear camera and 4K 30 fps with the front camera.

Poco F6 vs Realme GT 6T: Battery and Charging

The Poco F6 5G has a 5000mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging, capable of reaching 50% charge in 12 minutes and fully charging in 35 minutes. The package includes a 120W charger.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 6T features a larger 5500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, achieving a 50% charge in just 10 minutes. Realme claims the phone can maintain over 80% battery health after 1600 charging cycles or four years of use.

Which one is more worth buying at this price?

Both the Poco F6 5G and Realme GT 6T offer excellent value for money with their competitive pricing and high-end specifications. The Poco F6 5G starts at Rs 29,999, providing a more powerful processor and higher base storage.

The Realme GT 6T, priced from Rs 30,999, features a larger display, higher peak brightness, a bigger battery, faster charging, and better dust and water resistance.

Ultimately, the choice between the two will depend on individual needs, preferences, and budget, as each device has unique strengths catering to different priorities.