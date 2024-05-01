Advertisment

Poco has announced discounts on several phones in India ahead of the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart sale. In addition to bank incentives and coupons about specific platforms, discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 are available. The company announced that the reductions will be accessible between 1 May and 10 May. This will include the e-commerce sales that are set to go live in the country. The Amazon Great Summer Sale will begin on 2 May, and Flipkart's Big Saving Days and Poco Phones will get huge price cuts for a short time only.

Read on to know which Poco Phones Get Huge Price Cuts for a Short Time Only

Poco X6 Pro 5G

The Poco X6 Pro is now Rs. 4,000 cheaper than when it first went on sale. The base edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 26,999. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB option will be available for Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 28,999.

The Poco X6 Pro 5G is available in Poco Yellow, Racing Grey, and Spectre Black. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability, a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K display, a 64-megapixel triple back camera unit, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Buy Poco X6 Pro 5G

● Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 26,999)

● Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option (MRP: Rs. 28,999) on Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco X6 Neo 5G

The Poco X6 Neo 5G, launched at Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant, will be available for Rs. 13,999 during the upcoming sale. The 12GB + 256GB variant was introduced at Rs. 17,999 and will be available for Rs. 14,999.

The Poco X6 Neo 5G device features a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 108-megapixel dual rear camera system, and a 16-megapixel front sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W wired rapid charging capabilities.

Buy Poco X6 Neo 5G

● Rs. 13,999 for 8GB + 128GB (MRP: Rs. 15,999)

● Rs. 14,999 for 12GB + 256GB (MRP: Rs. 17,999) on Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco X6 5G

The Poco X6 5G will also be offered for a Rs. 4,000 discount. The 8GB + 256GB option will be provided for Rs. 17,999, down from Rs. 21,999 at launch. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models, priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 24,999 at launch, will now be available for Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 20,000, respectively.

Buy Poco X6 Neo 5G for

● Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 21,999)

● Rs. 19,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 23,999)

● Rs. 20,000 for the 12GB + 512GB option (MPR: Rs.24,999) from Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco M6 5G

The base 4GB + 128GB edition of the Poco M6 5G was priced at Rs. 10,499 upon launch, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were listed at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively. The Poco M6 5G Airtel Prepaid Bundle is priced at Rs 10,499.

During the sale, the Airtel Bundle of the Poco M6 5G receives a Rs. 2,750 discount, bringing its effective price to Rs. 7,749. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants will be discounted by Rs. 2,200 from the listed price and available for Rs. 8,299 and Rs. 9,299, respectively. The top edition of the Poco M6 5G with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will be discounted by Rs. 2,500, bringing the sale price down to Rs. 10,999.

The Poco M6 5G features a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, a 50-megapixel AI-backed dual rear camera unit, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging.

Buy Poco M6 5G at:

● Rs. 7,749 for the Airtel Bundle (MRP: Rs. 10,499)

● Rs. 8,299 for the 4GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 10,499)

● Rs. 9,299 for the 6GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 11,499)

● Rs. 10,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 13,499) from Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco C61

The Poco C61 is available in India in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,499. During the next sale, the former will be available for Rs. 6,499 with a Rs. 1,000 discount, while the latter will be priced at Rs. 6,999 with a Rs. 1,500 discount.

Poco C61 has a 6.71-inch 90Hz HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. It features an 8-megapixel AI-powered dual rear camera system, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging capabilities.

Buy Poco C61 for

● Rs. 6,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option (MRP: Rs. 7,499)

● Rs. 6,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 8,499) from Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco M6 Pro 5G

The Poco M6 Pro 5G is discounted by up to Rs. 3,500 during the sale. The phone debuted in India at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. During the sale, the phone will be priced at Rs. 8,999 for 4GB and Rs. 9,999 for 6 GB. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant will be discounted by Rs. 3,500 and priced at Rs. 11,499.

Poco M6 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 6.79-inch 90Hz full-HD+ display, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has the same rear camera, battery, and charging details as the original Poco M6 model.

Buy Poco M6 Pro 5G for

● Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 11,999)

● Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 12,999)

● Rs. 11,499 for the 8GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 14,999) from Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco C65

The Poco C65 comes in two variants: 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 9,499. During the sale, these models will be lowered by Rs. 1,700, reducing the price to Rs. 6,799 and Rs. 7,799, respectively. The Poco C65 8GB + 256GB model, previously priced at Rs. 10,999, will be available for Rs. 7,999 after a Rs. 3,000 discount.

A MediaTek Helio G85 CPU powers the Poco C65 smartphone and features a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen, a 50-megapixel triple back camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It includes a 5,000mAh battery and 18W charging capabilities.

Buy Poco C65 for

● Rs. 6,799 for the 4GB + 128GB option

● Rs. 7,799 for the 6GB + 128GB option

● Rs. 7,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option on Flipkart and Amazon.