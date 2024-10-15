POCO to shut down its Global Website in coming December

Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO has announced the closure of its global website by December 31, 2024. This move impacts all international markets, including the UK, France, and other regions. However, this does not signify the end of the POCO brand itself, which will continue to operate as part of Xiaomi's ecosystem.

Advertisment

Starting from October 21, 2024, POCO's entire range of products, services, and after-sales support will be migrated to Xiaomi’s primary website, mi.com/global. This transition aims to streamline Xiaomi’s digital infrastructure by integrating POCO into the larger Xiaomi platform. The decision to consolidate is seen as part of Xiaomi's broader strategy to create a more unified online presence while keeping the POCO brand operational under its parent company's umbrella.

Uninterrupted Service for POCO Users

Xiaomi has assured that this shift will not disrupt the user experience. All existing customer service channels, purchase records, and loyalty programs, such as the popular POCO Points, will be seamlessly transferred to Xiaomi’s global platform. Xiaomi has taken extra care to ensure that users won’t need to take any action—everything will be handled automatically. For example, existing discount coupons will be reissued before December 12, 2024, so customers can continue enjoying the benefits they have earned.

Advertisment

In addition, all past orders, logistics data, and customer feedback will also be moved to Xiaomi’s new system. The POCO Store app will be discontinued after December 31, 2024, but product availability and after-sales services will remain uninterrupted, ensuring that customers can still access support and make purchases as usual.

Strategic Importance

This decision is part of Xiaomi’s long-term vision to consolidate its digital platforms and increase operational efficiency. By integrating POCO's operations under Xiaomi’s main global website, the company expects to provide a more streamlined and cohesive experience for users. Merging the sub-brands into a single platform allows Xiaomi to leverage its full ecosystem, simplifying the management of products, services, and customer interactions across regions.

Advertisment

Interestingly, POCO India operates through the domain poco.in, will not be affected by this change. This suggests that Xiaomi is employing a region-specific strategy, allowing POCO to maintain a distinct presence in India, one of its key markets. By keeping POCO India independent, Xiaomi may be positioning the brand to further strengthen its appeal and identity within the unique Indian market while still benefiting from the larger Xiaomi ecosystem.