Poco X6 Neo Launching in India Today

Today marks an eagerly awaited milestone in the Indian smartphone market as Poco, renowned for its feature-packed devices will unveil the latest smartphone, the Poco X6 Neo. Positioned as the most economical offering in Poco's esteemed X series lineup, this unveiling comes hot on the heels of its predecessors, the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro.

Distinguished by its striking 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, the Poco X6 Neo promises an immersive visual experience like never before. Adding to its allure is its sleek 'Xtra Thin' profile, measuring a mere 7.69mm in thickness, accentuating its modern aesthetics and ergonomic design.

Anticipation is high for the Poco X6 Neo's arrival, particularly given its competitive pricing within the sub-Rs 20,000 bracket. With rivals such as the Realme 12 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, Lava Curve Blaze 5G, and a plethora of others vying for consumer attention, the stage is set for a spirited battle in the mid-range smartphone segment. Yet, armed with its blend of affordability, innovation, and performance, the Poco X6 Neo is poised to assert its dominance and carve out its niche in the market landscape.

Poco X6 Neo expected specification

Expected specifications of the Poco X6 Neo have surfaced courtesy of a leak by renowned tipster Abhishek Yadav. It is anticipated that the device will boast a sizable 6.6-inch Full HD+ 10bit OLED display, capable of delivering a fluid user experience with its support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the display is purported to offer a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a PWM brightness of 1920Hz.

Under the hood, the Poco X6 Neo is likely to be fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, crafted on the TSMC 6nm process, coupled with the Mali G57 GPU. It is expected to offer configurations with up to LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of photography prowess, the smartphone could flaunt a formidable 108MP primary camera on its rear, accompanied by a 16MP front-facing shooter to capture stunning selfies. Powering these features could be a robust 5,000mAh battery, supplemented by 33 watts of fast charging support.

On the connectivity front, the Poco X6 Neo is speculated to offer Bluetooth version 5.3 and WiFi 5 capabilities, ensuring seamless connectivity experiences. Noteworthy additional features may include a 3.5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers for immersive audio, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for convenient unlocking, and IP54 splash and dust resistance for added durability.

Poco X6 Neo expected Price

As for its anticipated price point, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore suggests that the Poco X6 Neo could hit the market at around Rs 16,000 in India. Furthermore, there are rumors that the smartphone would come pre-installed with Android 13, and Poco is said to guarantee 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security fixes in order to maximize durability and consumer pleasure.

