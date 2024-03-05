POCO X6 Neo Likely to Launch Soon

Before its official unveiling date, POCO is gearing up to introduce its latest addition to the Indian smartphone market, the eagerly awaited POCO X6 Neo. Delving into the realm of speculation, leaked details have surfaced online, offering a sneak peek into the features of this upcoming device.

According to these leaks, the focus primarily lies on the back panel design, with additional insights into some of the device's key features. The leaks suggest that the POCO X6 Neo is poised to offer a budget-friendly option for consumers, positioning itself akin to the Redmi Note 13 in terms of appearance.

Furthermore, the leaked information also hints at the potential price point, providing enthusiasts with a glimpse into what could be an affordable yet feature-packed smartphone option. With the launch anticipated to occur within this month, the excitement among tech enthusiasts continues to build as they eagerly await the official confirmation and unveiling of the POCO X6 Neo.

Poco X6 Neo Price (Expected)

According to recent reports, the anticipated price of the POCO X6 Neo is slated to be less than Rs 16,000, offering consumers an affordable yet feature-rich option. It is speculated that the device will be available in various storage variants to cater to diverse user needs. Shedding light on the design, the back panel of the handset is rumored to sport a light orange hue, reminiscent of the Redmi Note 13R, a model already circulating in the global market.

POCO X6 Neo: Expected features

Users can anticipate a 6.67-inch OLED display that boasts a commendable 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth and fluid visuals. Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, offering robust performance.

Furthermore, users can expect generous memory configurations, with the device offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which may be expandable for added convenience.

In terms of endurance, the POCO X6 Neo is anticipated to be equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery, accompanied by 33W USB Type C charging for swift replenishment of power reserves. Connectivity-wise, the smartphone is expected to feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack, catering to various connectivity needs.

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a dual rear camera setup, comprising a high-resolution 108MP primary shooter complemented by 2MP dual shooters for added versatility. On the front, the smartphone is poised to house a 16MP selfie camera, ensuring crisp and clear self-portraits.

Running on the HyperOS, based on the Android 14 operating system, the POCO X6 Neo is set to offer users a seamless and intuitive user experience. Additionally, for added security and convenience, the device is speculated to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, enabling quick and secure access to the device.

With these anticipated features, the POCO X6 Neo aims to carve a niche for itself in the competitive budget smartphone segment, promising a compelling blend of performance, affordability, and functionality.