Pre-Order Now: Google Pixel 9 Pro Launches 17 October

In August of this year, Google released the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Although it wasn't sold in India then, the Pro version will now be accessible for pre-order later this week. The California-based tech giant had previously announced the phone's price and colour possibilities. The Tensor G4 SoC and Titan M2 security chipset power the Pixel 9Pro, which comes pre-installed with Android 14.

Advertisment

Pre-ordering the Google Pixel 9 Pro in India

Google revealed at the launch that the Pixel 9 series would also be sold offline at Reliance Digital and Croma outlets. The Pixel 9 Pro will not be guaranteed to be accessible in physical stores, even if the Flipkart ad states pre-orders will open on 17 October at 12 p.m.The company just revealed that the Google Pixel 9 Pro 16 GB + 256 GB model will cost Rs. 1,09,999 in India. A Flipkart banner states that the phone will be sold countrywide starting at noon IST on October17. Like the Pixel 9 Pro XL version, it will be available in Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian colorways.

Features and Specifications of the Google Pixel 9 Pro

Advertisment

A 6.3-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,856 pixel) SuperActua (LTPO) OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a maximum brightness level of up to 3,000 nits is featured in the Google Pixel 9 Pro. It runs Android14 out of the box and is powered by a Titan M2 security chipset and Tensor G4 SoC. A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an additional 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom comprise the Google Pixel 9 Pro's triple rear camera unit. It has a 42-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies. The 4,700mAh battery of the Google Pixel 9 Pro supports both 45W wired and Qi wireless charging. It is designed to withstand dust and water with an IP68 rating. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, Dual Band GNSS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity possibilities.

Does India not have a Pixel 9 Pro?

According to Google, the Pixel 9 Pro will be available on Flipkart in India on 17 October 2024 at 12 pm. The gadget, which was first offered for sale in India in August 2024, is a member of the Pixel 9 series.

Advertisment

Is the Google Pixel a worthwhile purchase?

However, Google's phones have always been notable for their sleek, simple software, and the Pixel 9 series is no exception. Pixels are an excellent option for anyone who wants to be the first to use the newest version of Android because they are also frequently the first to receive software updates.

What disadvantages does Pixel have?

Advertisment

For a high-end flagship, thin but noticeable bezels feel essential, even when the display doesn't extend to the edges. Even the screen's selfie camera punch-hole arrangement needs to be more critical to avoid drawing notice. The Pixel 9's FHD+ display resolution is another area in which it could have performed better.

What makes the Google Pixel so well-liked?

Google's Pixel phones have been our top picks for Android smartphones at WIRED for a few years now. They are reasonably priced, boast cameras that dominate the industry, and receive quick software and security upgrades straight from Google (much like Apple's iPhones). However, picking the appropriate model can be challenging.