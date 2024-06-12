Rajasthan's Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana: Free Smartphones for Women

The Rajasthan government in India started the massive Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana to give women and girls free smartphones and internet access throughout the state. This program aims to close the digital gap in healthcare and improve access to jobs and education by providing economically disadvantaged women with essential digital tools. The program seeks to empower women and girls with technology to advance digital literacy, enhance academic performance, and bolster economic independence. Ultimately, this will help Rajasthan achieve its larger goals of inclusive development and gender equality.

Who can avail of the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana?

The Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana specifically targets women and girls belonging to Chiranjeevi families in Rajasthan, encompassing several beneficiary categories:

Widows or Destitute Women: This includes women who receive pension benefits, ensuring they stay connected and can access essential services and support networks more efficiently. Government School Students: Girls studying in classes from 9th to 12th in government schools are eligible, providing them with digital tools to enhance their learning experience and bridge the education gap. College/University/Polytechnic/ITI Students: To promote higher education and enhance access to academic resources, female students enrolling in higher education institutions such as colleges, universities, polytechnics, and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are included. MGNREGA Beneficiaries: Household heads who fulfill the requirements of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme after working for 100 days are considered women. Recognizing their contributions to rural development and providing them with digital connectivity to enhance their employment opportunities. Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme Beneficiaries: Women who head families that have completed 50 days of work under the Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme are also beneficiaries, supporting urban women workers and facilitating their access to digital resources and services.

This comprehensive approach ensures that the scheme reaches diverse women and girls, empowering them through technology and enhancing their education, employment, and social inclusion opportunities.

Smartphones and Internet:

By giving women and girls in Rajasthan access to smartphones and internet connectivity, the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana seeks to improve their digital accessibility significantly. Every program recipient receives a smartphone priced at Rs. 6,800, guaranteeing that the gadgets have up-to-date features and functionalities to suit various requirements. Along with cell phones, the program offers three years of free internet connection, necessary for ongoing access to online resources, instructional materials, and other services.

During the first phase of the distribution, beneficiaries were given 20GB of data for study, communication, and government service access as soon as they received their new handsets. This generous data offering encourages using digital tools and resources so that beneficiaries can immediately take full advantage of the program's benefits. The Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana aims to close the digital gap, empower women and girls, and promote greater social and economic inclusion in Rajasthan by offering contemporary smartphones and extended free internet access.







Distribution

The distribution of smartphones under the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana is being carried out in phases to ensure orderly and efficient implementation. In the first phase, 40 lakh women and girls students have already received their smartphones. The remaining devices will be distributed through dedicated camps across the state, making it easier for beneficiaries to collect their smartphones and obtain any necessary support.







Empowerment Objective: The primary goal of the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana is to empower women and bridge the digital divide in Rajasthan. By providing them with smartphones and internet access, the government hopes to Improve access to government services and schemes, Facilitate online education and skill development, Enhance financial inclusion, and Promote women's entrepreneurship.