Realme 12+ 5G to Launch on March 6 in India

Highlights

· Realme will introduce Realme 12+ 5G in India on March 6 with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor

· The smartphone will include a 50MP Sony LYT 600 main sensor and a 120Hz AMOLED display with Rainwater Smart Touch functionality.

Realme has announced the introduction of another mid-range smartphone in India, the Realme 12+ 5G, which will be available on March 6. Realme has announced some important characteristics for its next mid-range smartphone, including the chipset and camera.

However, the brand has revealed several key features regarding the Realme 12 Pro display via its social media accounts.

At Platform X, Realme confirmed that the company's latest mid-range smartphone will feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel with the latest Rainwater Smart Touch feature, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of the smartphone even in wet or dry conditions.

It is worth noting that OnePlus has also included a similar Aqua Touch feature in its new OnePlus 12 series. The Realme 12 + 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU and have a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor, the LYT 600, with optical image stabilization and up to 2x sensor zoom.

Realme 12 + 5G specifications (expected)

According to an earlier leak by Abhishek Yadav, the Realme 12+ 5G may have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Apart from the already confirmed 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 primary OIS sensor, the smartphone is expected to have an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is likely to have a 16MP selfie sensor on the front that will take care of all your selfie and video calling needs.

The latest Realme smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Realme 12+ 5G can run on the latest Android 14 operating system with the company's own Realme UI.

The Realme teaser has already confirmed that the Realme 12+ 5G will have a punch-hole notch at the top, but not the tipper, also noted that the latest mid-ranger will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme 12+ 5G Price: Expected

The Realme 12+ 5G is projected to weigh roughly 190 grams, measure 7.87 mm thick, and be priced below Rs 20,000 in India.