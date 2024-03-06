Realme 12+, Realme 12 5G India Launch

Highlights

Advertisment

· In India, the Realme 12+ and Realme 12 5G smartphones are officially available.

· The starting pricing of the new Realme phones was announced at Rs 16,999.

· Here is a thorough examination of its cost, attributes, and features.

Advertisment

Realme has officially introduced two new smartphones, the Realme 12+ and Realme 12 5G, in India. These latest additions to the Realme lineup are priced starting from Rs 16,999. Both phones boast features such as 120Hz displays, triple rear cameras, and support for up to 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. Positioned as more budget-friendly alternatives to the Realme 12 Pro series, these models maintain the same design aesthetics.

Realme 12+ 5G: Price and Availability

Realme has unveiled its latest offerings, the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G, in India, with prices and availability details now official. The Realme 12+ 5G starts at Rs 20,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999.

Advertisment

On the other hand, the Realme 12 comes in two configurations: the 6GB + 128GB variant at Rs 16,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant at Rs 17,999. The initial sale for both models is set for March 6th, available through realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores.

In terms of color options, the Realme 12+ 5G is offered in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige, while the Realme 12 comes in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green.

Realme 12+ 5G Specifications

Advertisment

The Realme 12+ 5G boasts impressive specifications, featuring a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with Mali-G68 GPU. It is available in two variants, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, with 8GB of Dynamic RAM.

In terms of camera setup, the Realme 12+ 5G sports a 50MP SONY LYT-600 primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP portrait camera, while the front camera is 16MP for selfies.

It houses a robust 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. Operating on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, it offers two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

Advertisment

Realme 12 Specifications

Meanwhile, the Realme 12 features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with similar refresh rate capabilities and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor paired with Mali G57 GPU. It has two variants, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128 GB. The camera setup includes a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait camera, with an 8MP front camera for selfies.

It also comes with a 5000mAh battery and 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. Operating on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, the Realme 12 offers three years of software updates and two years of Android updates.

Additionally, the Realme 12 features a unique 'Dynamic Button' on the side panel, which can be customized for various functions such as sound mode, DND mode, cycling mode, airplane mode, and camera shutter.