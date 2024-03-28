Realme 12X 5G Expected to Launch in India Under Rs 12000

The Realme 12X 5G is slated to enter the Indian market on 2 April. Realme has announced the pricing range and hardware specifications of the new Realme 12 series smartphone only a week before its official launch. The Realme 12X 5G is verified to support 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. It will have a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to operate on MediaTek's Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The Realme 12X was first introduced to the Chinese market on 21 March.

Advertisment

Realme 12X 5G: Expected Price

Advertisment

In a press release, the Chinese smartphone company revealed that the Realme 12X 5G will be priced below Rs. 12,000 in India. It will also support 45W of SuperVOOC rapid charging. The device is said to include a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 950 nits. It is said to have two speakers and a 7.69mm thickness. The Realme 12X 5G phone is believed to be the first 5G phone under Rs. 12,000, including a 45W rapid charging function and twin speakers.

The Indian model of the Realme 12X 5G, like the Chinese variant, would be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor with VC cooling. It will include a dual back camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an IP54-certified construction. The Realme 12X 5G device will have an Air Gesture function, allowing users to manage the phone without physical touch.

Advertisment

Realme 12X 5G: Release

Advertisment

Realme has previously stated that the Realme 12X 5G would be released in India on 2 April at 12pm IST. It was revealed that it would be available on Flipkart and Realme India. A separate microsite on the e-commerce website and the company's India website are teasing the Realme 12X 5G specifications ahead of its introduction.

The Realme 12X was launched in China earlier this month for CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs. 16,000) for the basic 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Realme debuted the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G in India earlier this month, priced at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The former is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, while the Realme 12 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC.