Realme C65 Released with an Introductory Price of Rs 9999

Today, Realme introduced the C65 model in India, commencing at a base price of Rs 9,999. Noteworthy features of this budget-friendly smartphone comprise the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, augmented by 6GB of virtual RAM, a dual rear camera setup boasting a 50MP lens, and a display offering a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the smartphone boasts an IP54 rating, ensuring resilience against water and dust.

Realme C65 India Price

Realme has launched the C65 5G model in India, offering three storage variants. The pricing starts at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage version, Rs 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version, and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model. The smartphone will be available in Feather Green and Glowing Black colors.

Sales for the Realme C65 5G commence today at 4 pm on Flipkart and realme.com, with availability in stores starting today as well. Customers will receive a Rs 1,000 discount when purchasing from realme.com and Flipkart.

Feature Realme C65 5G Display 6.67-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, 625 nits brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset RAM & Storage Up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB internal storage Camera Dual rear setup: 50MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 8MP front-facing camera Battery 5,000 mAh with 15W fast charging Usage Time Calling: 39.4 hours Video Playback: 15.3 hours Music: 97.5 hours WhatsApp: 27.7 hours Standby: 28 days

Realme C65 specifications

The Realme C65 5G boasts a 6.67-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits peak brightness. It is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, offering up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

Camera-wise, the Realme C65 5G features a dual rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while selfies and video calls are handled by an 8MP front-facing camera. The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging.

With its substantial battery capacity, users can expect impressive usage times, including 39.4 hours of calls, 15.3 hours of video playback, 97.5 hours of music listening, 27.7 hours of WhatsApp usage, and an outstanding standby time of 28 days.

In addition to the Realme C65 5G, the company introduced the Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G earlier this week in India. The Realme Narzo 70 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and support for 45W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 70x offers a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, a 50MP rear dual camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.