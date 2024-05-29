Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch Confirmed: Will it be worth the wait?

The powerful GT series is making an impressive comeback to India! With the release of the potent Realme GT 6T, which sports the newest 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU, Realme sparked the enthusiasm again last week. However, the momentum keeps going. Tech lovers are anticipating the arrival of the Realme GT 7 Pro in India, thanks to confirmation from Realme Vice President Chase Xu. The intriguing possibility of major improvements over the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was introduced in China late last year but was never sold in India, is brought with this revelation. India, get ready—the wait is about to end for a genuine GT flagship experience!

Advertisment

Realme GT 7 Pro: Launch Date

Chase Xu, in response to a user's inquiry regarding the reason behind the non-release of the Realme GT 5 Pro in India, disclosed that Realme will introduce the GT 7 Pro in India this year. He did not, however, disclose any specs or the precise debut date.

China saw the release of the Realme GT 5 Pro in December of last year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers it. This leads us to believe that the Realme GT 7 Pro, which will use the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, will become official before year's end. In June, the company is anticipated to launch the Realme GT 6, another smartphone in the GT series.

Advertisment

Realme GT 7 Pro: Expected Price and Features

Starting at CNY 3,298 (about Rs. 40,000), the Realme GT 5 Pro was available in a base configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixel) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. It features up to 16 GB RAM and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB. The phone contains three back cameras, the most important of which is the 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor. A 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera is located on the front for taking selfies.

A 5,400mAh battery that supports 50W wireless charging and 100W cable fast charging powers the Realme GT 5 Pro. More information about the Realme GT 7 Pro should become available in the coming days.