Realme GT 7 Pro Now Available in India: Check Key details

The highly anticipated Realme GT 7 Pro, first unveiled in China earlier this month and recently introduced to global markets, has officially gone on sale in India. Notably, the Indian variant comes with a slightly reduced battery capacity compared to its international counterpart.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Pricing and Availability

In India, the Realme GT 7 Pro is offered in two striking color options: Galaxy Grey and Mars Orange. It comes with two memory configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Priced at Rs 59,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Priced at Rs 65,999

The device is available for purchase through multiple channels, including Realme India’s official website, Amazon, and various offline retail stores across the country.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro is the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, offering unparalleled performance for demanding tasks. It runs Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15, delivering a smooth and customizable user experience.

The phone boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,264p, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an integrated ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for secure and seamless unlocking.

Impressive Camera

The Realme GT 7 Pro offers a highly versatile quad-camera system, making it an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts. It features a 50MP primary sensor that captures sharp and detailed images, complemented by a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom for distant subjects.

Additionally, an 8MP ultrawide lens provides a 112° field of view for expansive shots, while the 16MP front-facing camera ensures crisp selfies and smooth video calls.

Battery and Charging

Powering the Realme GT 7 Pro in India is a 5,800mAh battery, slightly smaller than the 6,500mAh version available in other markets. However, it still supports blazing-fast 120W wired charging, ensuring the device charges quickly and efficiently.

With its flagship specifications, competitive pricing, and premium design, the Realme GT 7 Pro is poised to make a strong impact on the Indian smartphone market.

