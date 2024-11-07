Realme GT 7 Pro, OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13: Choose the Best Smartphone

The GT 7 Pro was released in China a day after Realme revealed the launch date for India. The first phone featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite processor is the GT 7 Pro. That is not the unique feature of the phone, though. The massive 6500mAh battery it has is even more significant than the OnePlus 13's 6000mAh battery. On 26 November, the phone will be released in India, most likely with the same set of features. Now, let's examine what it has to offer. There are also the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 smartphones within this price range. To make it easier for you to choose, we have compared the Realme GT 7 Pro, OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13. You can check the features and which phone works best for you.

Realme GT 7 Pro

At about Rs.55,000, the Realme GT 7 Pro is a fantastic flagship device with high-end features. For pictures, it features a 6.78-inch OLED Plus display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels and a fluid refresh rate of 120 Hz. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, it boasts excellent gaming and multitasking performance. In addition to a 16 MP front camera for selfies, the back camera arrangement consists of a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto lens. The smartphone has a large 6,500 mAh battery that can quickly charge with 120W HyperCharge. The GT 7 Pro, which runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0, has an IP69 classification, guaranteeing remarkable water and dust resistance.

Display

Size: 6.78-inch OLED Plus

Resolution: 2780 x 1264 pixels

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

OnePlus 13

At around Rs.53100, the OnePlus 13 provides a high-end experience with state-of-the-art capabilities. Smooth graphics are delivered while battery life is maintained thanks to its huge 6.82-inch BOE X2 OLED display with a 1440p resolution (3168 x 1440 pixels) and an adjustable refresh rate that varies from 1 to 120 Hz. The smartphone is built to tackle demanding tasks and deliver a smooth user experience thanks to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. In addition to a high-quality 32 MP front camera, the OnePlus 13 has a triple back camera arrangement with a potent 50 MP primary sensor and other options that still need to be revealed, making it a flexible choice for photography fans. Keeping with OnePlus's track record of creating dependable, powerful smartphones, this flagship model offers a balance of performance, display quality, and camera capabilities.

Display

Size: 6.82-inch BOE X2 OLED

Resolution: 1440p (3168 x 1440 pixels)

Refresh Rate: Adaptive from 1-120 Hz

iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 retails for approximately Rs.47,200 and is a high-performance gadget with a fantastic feature set. Its sizable 6.82-inch AMOLED screen guarantees brilliant colours, and its high refresh rate allows fluid scrolling and gaming. The device's cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU makes it capable of efficiently handling demanding apps and multitasking. The iQOO 13's triple back camera system, which includes a 50 MP primary sensor for taking detailed pictures, is another area of emphasis. The front camera is also expected to be around 50 MP, which makes it perfect for taking high-quality selfies and conducting video chats. At the same time, details regarding the other back sensors are unknown. The 6,150 mAh battery and rapid charging guarantee long-term use and speedy top-ups. However, precise charging rates are still unknown. The iQOO 13 is a well-rounded choice for consumers seeking power, display quality, and battery endurance because it runs on the most recent Android operating system and probably has durability characteristics.

Display:

Size: 6.82-inch AMOLED

Resolution: It is not specified but supports high refresh rates.

Our Verdict

Each OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, and Realme GT 7 Pro has special advantages that suit various user tastes. With a 6,500 mAh capacity and 120W HyperCharge, the Realme GT 7 Pro excels at battery life, making it an excellent option for those who value durability and quick charging. Those who prioritise photography and display quality will find the OnePlus 13 marginally less expensive and exciting because of its powerful camera system and 6.82-inch high-resolution display. The iQOO 13 is the most affordable alternative since it provides a well-balanced, economical solution without compromising on necessary features. In the end, the OnePlus 13 is best suited for people who prioritise display and camera, the Realme GT 7 Pro is best for those who require longer battery life, and the iQOO 13 is best for consumers looking for reliable performance at a lesser cost.