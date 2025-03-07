Realme has made official Realme P3 Ultra 5G launch for India: Know the details

Realme has confirmed the India launch of Realme P3 Ultra 5G smartphone which will be an addition to the newly launched P3x and P3 Pro. It will also be the first 'Ultra' phone from the Chinese company.

"With its "Ultra Design; Ultra Performance; Ultra Camera" promise, Realme P3 Ultra 5G delivers an unparalleled blend of style, speed, and best-in-class imaging, without compromise,"the company stated.

Realme P3 Ultra: Specifications (Expected)

Realme P3 Ultra was recently seen on Geekbench. As per this listing, the phone could pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. It's also likely to be available with 12GB RAM and Android 15 out of the box.

In another report we mentioned that the Realme P3 Ultra will have a glossy back panel and will be available in at least one color: grey. The phone will also be coming with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. It will be coming in two-three variants in all likelihood.

Realme P3 Ultra will be added to the existing P series family by Realme P3x and Realme P3 Pro, recently launched in India at Rs 13,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. Realme P3 Ultra is likely to be priced more and with improved specs.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G is said to feature a dual rear camera with a 50 MP primary lens and a supporting sensor. The front camera could be of 12 MP. The 5G smartphone is said to be launched in the third week of March for mid-segment consumers.