Realme introducing GT Boost technology with Realme GT 7 Pro and P3 series

Realme has recently launched its new GT Boost technology for enhancing smartphone gaming performance. To do this, Realme has partnered with more than eight global gaming leaders, such as KRAFTON, which is already leading in mobile gaming devices and through it will have innovative technologies, and gaming events to improve the gaming ecosystem in the nation

What is GT Boost technology?

The GT Boost technology is designed to take mobile gaming to the next level by delivering a highly responsive and immersive environment. It has AI-driven tools, such as Realme NEXT AI, that provide intelligent gaming assistance to enhance player performance and strategy. The gaming enhancements are based on six main areas: maintaining high frames per second, stable frame rates, optimal device temperature, stable network connection with low latency, better battery efficiency, and higher touch accuracy.

GT Boost technology: How does it work in phones?

For instance, such a promise like the one made by GT Boost technology for seamless real-time response with perfect actions whether it may be dodging the enemy attack and perfect head-shotting BGMI without a chance of even being stuck to this, this system offers high-class touch accuracy algorithms known as esport grade for AI with advanced sampling.

Meanwhile, AI Motion Control is a gesture and posture recognition that brings a console-like control feel to the game, making complex maneuvers as easy as those on a Switch controller.

Realme P3 series and Krafton Partnership

Realme and KRAFTON have set six key tournament benchmarks following 40,000 minutes of testing over 60 days. The GT Boost technology optimized for the Realme GT 7 Pro being launched this month shall surpass the tournament standards set up with KRAFTON.

Moreover, Realme would launch its new P3 series in India from this month and will be embedded with the gaming as well as trendsetter editions, which it will also own the GT Boost technology.