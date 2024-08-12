Realme launched C63 5G smartphone with updated Dimensity 6300 in India

Realme has just unveiled its latest addition to the C series lineup with the launch of the Realme C63 5G in India. This new smartphone follows the earlier release of the Realme C65 5G, continuing the company's trend of delivering feature-packed devices at competitive prices. The Realme C63 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ display that supports a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals whether you’re gaming, browsing, or streaming.
Realme C63 5G specifications
At the heart of the Realme C63 5G is the newly updated MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, designed to provide powerful and efficient performance. This octa-core processor is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and users can also take advantage of up to 8GB of virtual RAM, making multitasking seamless and responsive. Storage options include 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with the flexibility to expand it up to a massive 2TB using a microSD card, thanks to the hybrid dual SIM slot.
On the photography front, the Realme C63 5G features a 32MP rear camera equipped with the Galaxycore GC32E1 sensor, which captures sharp and vibrant images with an f/1.85 aperture. The front-facing camera is an 8MP shooter with the OMNIVISION OV08A10 sensor, ideal for selfies and video calls. Both cameras are designed to offer great performance in a variety of lighting conditions.
The Realme C63 5G sports a sleek design, measuring just 7.94 mm in thickness, which not only makes it easy to handle but also adds to its aesthetic appeal. The device runs on the latest Android 14 operating system, layered with Realme UI 5.0, providing a smooth and user-friendly interface.
The smartphone is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery, which ensures long-lasting usage on a single charge. It supports 10W quick charging, allowing users to quickly top up their battery when needed. For added security, the Realme C63 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, ensuring fast and secure access to your device.
Other Features
Additional features include a 3.5mm audio jack, a powerful 1115 Ultra Linear Bottom-ported speaker for enhanced audio quality, and IP64-rated dust and water resistance, offering extra durability.
Connectivity options are extensive, with support for 5G SA/NSA across multiple bands, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (both 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.
Overall, the Realme C63 5G is a well-rounded smartphone that combines modern design, powerful performance, and a host of features to cater to a wide range of users, from casual users to those who demand more from their mobile devices.