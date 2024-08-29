Realme launches its latest Realme 13 series 5G smartphone in India

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has officially introduced its latest Realme 13 series 5G smartphones to the Indian market. This new series marks another significant addition to the brand's diverse portfolio. The series comprises two models: the Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G, both designed with a sleek, contemporary aesthetic that maintains consistency in the overall design language across the lineup.

Advertisment

Realme 13 series: Pricing and Availability

The Realme 13 5G series starts at an attractive price point of ₹17,999, catering to a wide range of consumers. Specifically, the Realme 13 5G is offered in two configurations: the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes in at Rs 19,999.

Meanwhile, the more advanced Realme 13+ 5G is available in three configurations: the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 22,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option at Rs 24,999, and the top-tier variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at ₹26,999.

Advertisment

Consumers in India can start purchasing these smartphones from September 6th through various channels, including Flipkart, Realme's official online store, and a network of offline retail outlets. To sweeten the deal, Realme is offering enticing promotional offers, such as a ₹1,500 cashback for customers who pre-book the devices. This move is expected to boost early sales and attract tech enthusiasts looking for a high-value smartphone at a competitive price.

Realme 13 5G Specifications

The Realme 13 5G model is equipped with a 6.72-inch LCD that delivers a smooth visual experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. The display also ensures vibrant colors and clarity, making it suitable for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. On the rear, the smartphone features a circular camera module that houses a triple-camera setup.

Advertisment

This includes a 50MP primary camera, which promises detailed and crisp photos, and a 2MP monochrome sensor that adds depth to portrait shots. For selfie enthusiasts, the device offers a 16MP front-facing camera, neatly integrated into a notch at the top of the display.

Underneath its sleek exterior, the Realme 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, ensuring efficient performance and smooth multitasking. The device runs on Realme UI, which is based on the latest Android 14, offering an intuitive and customizable user experience.

Powering the device is a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their phones and stay connected throughout the day. The Realme 13 5G is available in two eye-catching colors: Dark Purple and Speed Green, and offers up to 18GB of RAM combined with 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and media.

Advertisment

Realme 13+ 5G Specifications

The Realme 13+ 5G, the more premium offering in the series, comes with a slightly smaller 6.67-inch AMOLED display that also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. This display technology enhances the visual experience by delivering deeper blacks and more vibrant colors, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

The design of the Realme 13+ 5G mirrors that of its sibling, featuring a similar circular camera module and a marble-like texture on the lower half of the back panel. However, it introduces a new color option called Victory Gold, alongside the Dark Purple and Speed Green variants, giving consumers more choices to suit their style.

Advertisment

In terms of photography, the Realme 13+ 5G maintains the same camera setup as the base model, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 16MP front camera. However, this model is powered by the more advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which offers enhanced performance and efficiency. Running on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, the device ensures a smooth and responsive user experience.

One of the standout features of the Realme 13+ 5G is its fast charging capability. It is equipped with an 80W fast charging system, significantly reducing the time needed to recharge its 5,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the Realme 13+ 5G supports up to 26GB of RAM, making it a formidable choice for power users who demand high performance for gaming, multitasking, and intensive applications. With 256GB of internal storage, users also have ample space to store their data without worrying about running out of space.

Advertisment

Overall, the Realme 13 series 5G smartphones are set to make a strong impact in the Indian market, offering a blend of cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and competitive pricing that is sure to appeal to a broad audience of smartphone users.