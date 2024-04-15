Realme P1 5G Series India Launch at a Starting Price of Rs 15999

Highlights

Realme has unveiled its latest offering, the Realme P1 5G series, in the vibrant market of India, emphasizing unparalleled performance within the mid-range segment. This strategic move by the Chinese smartphone giant introduces two distinct models to Indian consumers: the Realme P1 5G and the Realme P1 Pro 5G, both poised to redefine expectations with an enticing starting price of Rs 15,999.

Realme P1 5G Price and Availability

The Realme P1 5G is available in two variants: the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option priced at Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant priced at Rs 18,999.

Meanwhile, its higher-tier counterpart, the Realme P1 Pro 5G, offers configurations starting from Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, with the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option available at Rs 22,999.

Adding a splash of personality to the lineup, the Realme P1 5G is offered in captivating color options including Peacock Green and Phoenix Red, while the Realme P1 Pro 5G dazzles in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red hues.

Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G specifications

Both the Realme P1 and P1 Pro 5G boast an expansive 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, delivering crisp visuals with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Sporting a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 2000 nits, these devices ensure a captivating viewing experience for users across various multimedia content.

Operating on the innovative RealmeUI 5.0, based on the cutting-edge Android 14 platform, Realme pledges extensive software support with 3 years of OS updates and a commendable 4 years of security patches, ensuring longevity and security for users.

Under the hood, the Realme P1 5G is powered by the robust MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, complemented by the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, promising seamless performance for all computational and graphical tasks. On the other hand, the Realme P1 Pro 5G boasts the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with an Adreno GPU, catering to users with higher demands on processing power and efficiency.

Both variants offer up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of lightning-fast UFS 3.1 storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and files. Furthermore, users have the flexibility to expand storage up to 1TB via a MicroSD card, ensuring versatility and convenience.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the prowess of the camera systems on both models, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor alongside a 2MP secondary sensor.

Additionally, the Realme P1 Pro 5G distinguishes itself with an 8MP portrait sensor, enabling users to capture stunning portraits with exquisite detail. Selfie aficionados are not left behind, as both models sport a high-resolution 16MP front-facing shooter, catering to all selfie and video calling needs with finesse.

Powering these devices is a robust 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without the hassle of frequent recharging. Moreover, with support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, users can replenish their battery levels swiftly, keeping pace with their dynamic lifestyles.