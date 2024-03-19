Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launch Tomorrow

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is expected to be released by Realme tomorrow, March 19. Live streaming of the inaugural event will be available on the company's X, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. The launch party is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST. The Buds T300 TWS earphones will also be released by Realme during the launch event tomorrow.

Advertisment

Realme is having three events this year, the third of which is the debut of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G. The Chinese manufacturer has previously had two different launches in India for the Realme 12 series and the Realme 12 Pro 5G series.

Realme Buds T300

Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme Buds T300 will incorporate 360-degree spatial audio and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). While the precise pricing remains undisclosed, it is anticipated to be below Rs 3,000, considering the pricing trend of previous buds from the same series.

Advertisment

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Specifications

Moving on to the specifications of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, several details have been revealed before its upcoming launch event, thanks to Realme's drip-feeding of teasers.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is slated to feature 67 W fast charging, as officially announced by Realme. Moreover, the smartphone will boast an AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Advertisment

One of the standout features of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G is its low-light photography capabilities, supported by what Realme claims to be "India’s first Sony IMX890 camera in the segment."

Additionally, Realme has hinted at innovative functionalities like air gestures, enabling users to execute basic tasks such as answering calls or taking screenshots through gestures without physical contact.

Realme has teased a "duo touch" glass design for the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, showcased in images shared by the company.

Advertisment

Apart from providing a unique visual appeal, this design is expected to bolster the device's durability, making it the first phone under Rs 25,000 to feature such a glass design, according to Realme.

The teaser images of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G depict a dual-tone green color scheme on the rear panel, featuring a centrally positioned camera module surrounded by a glossy green surface in the upper section and a frosted texture with the "Narzo by Realme" logo in the lower part.

The phone's design exudes a contemporary and rejuvenating aesthetic, complemented by metallic edges along the frame and confirming a flat display. Additionally, the teasers hint at a quad-camera setup with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Price (Expected)

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is anticipated to cost around the same as the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, which made its debut in India last year and started at Rs 23,999. With this pricing approach, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be directly competing with other smartphones in the same price bracket, such as the iQOO Z9, Nothing Phone 2a, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Realme 12 Pro 5G.