Realme Narzo 70 Series Launches in India From Rs 11999

Highlights

· Recently, Realme released the Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x 5G.

· The specs of both phones are comparable.

· The starting price of the Realme Narzo 70 series is Rs 11,999.

Realme introduced the Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x 5G models in India today, marking their entry into the mid-range market with budget-friendly options. Both phones boast a 50MP primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Realme Narzo 70 and 70x 5: Price Details

The pricing details for these devices reveal their affordability while still packing a punch in terms of specifications. The Realme Narzo 70 5G starts at Rs 15,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999. Additionally, there's a coupon discount of Rs 1,000 available on all variants.

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G begins at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, with the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,499. Discounts of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 are respectively applicable to these models.

Excitement for these new releases is building as the first sale for the Realme Narzo 70 series is scheduled for April 25th, with availability on both Amazon and realme.com. The color options for the Narzo 70 5G include Misty Forest Green and Snow Mountain Blue, while the Narzo 70x 5G also offers the same color choices.

Realme Narzo 70 5G Specifications

Diving into the specifications, the Realme Narzo 70 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with a Mali-G68 GPU, offering smooth performance.

Users have the option of up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, ensuring ample space for apps and media.

The device is fueled by a robust 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, promising quick and convenient power-ups.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP primary camera setup along with a 2MP B&W camera on the back, capturing detailed and vivid shots.

Software-wise, the Narzo 70 5G runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, with the brand committing to three years of security updates and two years of OS updates.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G Specifications

Moving to the Realme Narzo 70x 5G, it features a slightly larger 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with the same smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it promises swift performance and multitasking capabilities.

The device boasts a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 primary camera, a 2MP secondary sensor at the rear, and an 8MP front camera for capturing selfies. Like its counterpart, it houses a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, with similar commitments to updates.

Overall, the Realme Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x 5G offer compelling options for users seeking feature-packed smartphones at affordable price points. With their blend of impressive specifications and budget-friendly pricing, they are poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone market.