Realme Narzo 70 Turbo vs Realme P2 Pro: Comparison

Realme has carved out a niche in the budget and mid-range smartphone segments, offering competitive specs at attractive prices. Two of its latest offerings, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo and Realme P2 Pro, stand out in this crowded market. But how do these phones compare, and which one should you buy? Let's find out:

Design and Build Quality

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: The Narzo 70 Turbo is built for users who prioritize style and durability in equal measure. With its bold, youthful design, the phone is crafted using plastic with a glossy finish that gives it a premium look. At just 8.5mm thick and weighing around 195g, it offers a relatively sleek profile while still feeling substantial in hand. The back houses a prominent camera bump, giving it a modern aesthetic.

Realme P2 Pro: The Realme P2 Pro, on the other hand, leans more toward a minimalist design with a matte finish. Its aluminum frame and glass back lend a more premium, flagship-like feel, setting it apart from the Narzo 70 Turbo. Slightly lighter at 187g, the P2 Pro also comes with an IP rating for water and dust resistance, which is a rarity in this price segment. This build quality will likely attract users who want their phone to feel more durable and solid.

Display

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: The Narzo 70 Turbo boasts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate provides smoother animations and scrolling, ideal for gamers and media consumers. However, the LCD panel, while good for the price, does not offer the same deep blacks or vibrant colors found on AMOLED displays.

Realme P2 Pro: The P2 Pro takes things up a notch with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. AMOLED displays are known for delivering punchy colors and deeper blacks, making content consumption far more immersive. The P2 Pro also supports HDR10+, which means watching content on platforms like Netflix or YouTube is a superior experience.

Performance

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: The Narzo 70 Turbo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which is a mid-range processor aimed at balancing performance and efficiency. Coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM options, it handles day-to-day tasks smoothly and can even manage light gaming. The phone comes with UFS 2.1 storage, which is fast enough for most tasks but not cutting-edge.

Realme P2 Pro: The P2 Pro takes performance a step further with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Known for its reliable flagship performance in the upper mid-range segment, the Snapdragon 870 outpaces the Dimensity 8100, especially in terms of gaming and multitasking.

Additionally, the P2 Pro supports UFS 3.1 storage, providing faster read/write speeds, which is essential for app load times and overall responsiveness. It also offers 8GB/12GB RAM variants, making it more future-proof.

Camera

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: The Narzo 70 Turbo sports a 50MP triple camera setup featuring a wide, macro, and depth sensor. The primary camera captures decent shots in good lighting, but struggles slightly in low-light conditions. The macro and depth sensors are useful for close-up shots and portrait mode, but the image quality isn’t anything to write home about.

Realme P2 Pro: The P2 Pro takes the camera game seriously with its 64MP quad-camera system, including a wide, ultra-wide, macro, and telephoto lens. The primary sensor offers much better low-light performance thanks to its larger pixel size. The ultra-wide lens is great for landscape photography, and the telephoto lens enables optical zoom without losing detail. The P2 Pro also excels in video recording with support for 4K at 60fps, making it a strong contender for content creators.

Battery and Charging

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: The Narzo 70 Turbo is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It can easily last through a full day of normal usage, and the fast charging allows it to go from 0% to 50% in about 30 minutes.

Realme P2 Pro: The P2 Pro matches the Narzo 70 Turbo with its 5000mAh battery, but it steps up the charging game with 65W SuperDart charging. This enables the phone to charge up to 100% in just under 45 minutes, making it incredibly convenient for heavy users or those always on the go.

Price and Value

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Priced in the budget segment, the Narzo 70 Turbo offers solid value for users looking for a balance of performance and features without breaking the bank. It’s ideal for students or casual users who don’t need top-tier specs but still want a reliable and stylish phone.

Realme P2 Pro: The P2 Pro is positioned as a more premium mid-range device. While it’s slightly more expensive, the added features—such as the AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870, superior cameras, and faster charging—justify the higher price for those who want a more powerful, future-proof phone.