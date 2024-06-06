Realme Narzo N63 Boasts Unique Vegan Leather Design and Powerful Specs: Budget Phone in India

The Realme Narzo N63 was released on Wednesday, 5 June in India. To provide an improved user experience, this most recent Narzo series update offers many new features and enhancements. As it continues to uphold its reputation as a provider of high-performance smartphones at affordable costs, Realme anticipates that the Narzo N63 will draw in a sizable contingent of tech fans and buyers seeking innovation and value in their mobile devices. The smartphone has a 50-megapixel primary camera with AI support, an octa-core CPU, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. Later this month, it will be sold in two RAM and storage options. Additionally, it is stated that the phone has the only "premium vegan leather" option in the sector. The phone replaces the Realme Narzo N53, which debuted in the nation in May 2023.

Realme Narzo N63 Price and Availability in India

In India, the 4GB + 64GB Realme Narzo N63 starts at Rs. 8,499, while the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 8,999. On 10 June, at noon IST, the phone will be sold nationwide through Realme India's website and Amazon. 14 June is when the initial sale will end. The price of the 64GB and 128GB Realme Narzo N63 will decrease to Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,499, respectively, with a Rs. 500 discount on the Realme website. The phone comes in two colour options: Twilight Purple and Leather Blue. The former, as its name implies, has a vegan leather finish.

Features and Specifications of the Realme Narzo N63

The 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen on the Realme Narzo N63 has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. A Unisoc T612 SoC with a Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128 GB of inbuilt storage powers the phone.

The Realme Narzo N63 boasts a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with AI support. There is an 8-megapixel sensor on the front camera. Additionally, the phone is compatible with the Mini Capsule 2.0 software, Air Gesture, and Dynamic Button. The 5,000mAh battery powering the Realme Narzo N63 supports 45W rapid charging. In addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, the phone has USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, and a 4G VoLTE connection. It has a 3.5mm audio connector and a fingerprint sensor on the side. The phone is rated IP54 for protection against dust and liquids.