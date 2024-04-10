Realme P1 5G Design & Color Leaks

The Realme P1 5G series has been confirmed to launch in India on 15 April. The portfolio will comprise the Realme P1 5G and the Realme P1 Pro 5G. The business has already hinted at the future devices' pricing ranges and certain major features. The phones will have TUV-certified screens and a Rainwater Touch function. Both smartphones have been verified to enable wired SuperVOOC charging. Realme has finally announced the entire design and colour choices for the Realm P1 series.

Realme P1 5G: Colour Options

The Realme P1 5G series' design has been unveiled on the Flipkart and Realme India product sites. The basic Realme P1 5G will be available in India in two colours: Peacock Green and Phoenix Red. Meanwhile, the Realme P1 Pro 5G will be available in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red. These variants feature a glossy finish back panel with a distinctive design.

Design: Realme P1 5G series

Both Realme P1 5G series devices will have a big, slightly elevated, circular back camera module, similar to the luxury watch-inspired appearance of the Realme 12 series of smartphones. The Realme P1 5G will have three back camera sensors, an LED flash, a flat AMOLED display with thin bezels, and a central hole-punch slot.

Realme P1 5G series: Features

On the other hand, the Realme P1 Pro 5G features two back camera sensors, an LED flash unit, and a curved AMOLED display with minimal bezels and a central hole-punch slot for the front camera sensor. Both devices in the range are confirmed to include the Rainwater Touch function, which enables users to manage the phones with wet hands or in the rain.

The Realme P1 5G has been confirmed to have an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating. It will be priced below Rs. 15,000 in India and will have a 120Hz AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness and TUV Rheinland eye protection certification. It will be driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor with a seven-layer VC cooling system.

Meanwhile, the Realme P1 Pro 5G, which is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000, will include a 120Hz curved AMOLED screen with a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, ProXDR compatibility, and TUV certification. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC will have a 3D VC cooling system, a 5,000mAh battery, and a tactile engine. Both new phones will offer 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.