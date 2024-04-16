In India, the Realme P1 series debuted as the brand's new range. The Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G are the two devices in the series. The Pro model has a 5000mAh battery, a 50MP Sony camera, an AMOLED display, and a curved design.

Advertisment

Additionally, the bezels surrounding the screen are rather thin for improved gaming and video consumption. Although there are many other smartphones in the same price range, we will compare the Poco X6 Neo as its price is the closest. You should be able to choose between the two phones by looking at our comparison below.

Realme P1 vs Poco X6 Neo: Which is best buy?

Design and Display

Advertisment

Between the two phones, the Realme P1 boasts a more stylish appearance with its textured back panel and circular camera module, while the Poco X6 Neo features an elongated rectangular island on its rear.

Both phones sport a flat frame, but the X6 Neo integrates a side-mounted fingerprint scanner within the power button, contrasting with the P1's in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Regarding their displays, both the Realme P1 and Poco X6 Neo offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the P1 shines brighter with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits compared to the X6 Neo's 1,000 nits. Additionally, the P1's Rainwater Smart Touch technology enables usability in wet conditions.

Advertisment

Performance Features

Under the hood, the Poco X6 Neo has a Dimensity 6080 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Realme P1 has an internal Dimensity 7050 CPU that supports up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both devices employ a VC cooling system for heat dissipation and share an identical 5,000mAh battery capacity. However, the P1 supports faster 45W charging, whereas the X6 Neo charges at 33W. In terms of software, the P1 ships with Android 14, whereas the X6 Neo runs on Android 13.

Advertisment

Camera Capabilities

Both the Realme P1 and Poco X6 Neo sport dual rear cameras. The P1 features a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens, while the X6 Neo boasts a 108MP primary camera with 3x in-sensor zoom support and a 2MP depth unit. Both phones also include a 16MP selfie camera.

Price Comparison

Advertisment

The Realme P1 is available for Rs 15,999 for a 6GB + 128GB edition and Rs 18,999 for an 8GB + 256GB variant. The Poco X6 Neo, on the other hand, costs Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 17,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version.

Overall, the Realme P1 emerges as the superior device, boasting attractive design, impressive display specifications, a robust processor, the latest operating system, and faster charging capabilities. Its only drawbacks are in RAM and storage capacity compared to the Poco X6 Neo.