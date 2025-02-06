Realme P3 Pro: A performance-centric phone in the mid-range segment

Realme will add a new smartphone to its P series by launching Realme P3 Pro on February 18. The smartphone will cater to gaming performance featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a quad-curved display, and a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging that will also make it power efficient.

As mobile gaming continues to catch up, Realme is also upgrading its hardware with AI-optimized gaming enhancements and high-end cooling to drive longer gaming sessions.

Realme P3 Pro Specifications

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor, Mid-Range Process based on TSMC's 4nm, the improvement over the previous model is a 20% improvement in CPU performance that enhances multitasking efficiency, 40% GPU performance boost, which means more graphics, and about 800K on Antutu as a representation of very high performance in this class

Not the flagship of Qualcomm and hence not the most expensive either; however, it has power efficiency and gaming-centric optimizations, making it an excellent balance for performance and battery life for the users.

Display

To better gaming gestures, Realme integrates the Quad-Curved EdgeFlow Display. With curved screens potentially polarizing views, the actual advantages of an immersive view while edge swipes are incredibly fluid.

Battery & Charging

Equipped with 6000mAh, Realme P3 Pro can deliver extra long battery lives in a segment that increasingly emphasizes the importance of long battery lives in gaming. Fast charging supports 80W.

This creates a heat buildup, so it has brought in one of the largest vapor chamber cooling systems at 6050mm². It has this feature to maintain thermal performance and stable frame rates during long gaming sessions.

AI-Powered Gaming Enhancements

Realme uses AI-based tools to improve gaming performance and response. The GT Boost technology, co-developed with KRAFTON-the maker of BGMI, provides consistent FPS in high-end games, due to its Hyper Response Engine it can remove input lag for faster interactions. With AI Control, it enhances touch sensitivity for better gameplay.

Price & Availability

The Realme P3 Pro will be available on Realme's official website and Flipkart immediately after the launch. Even though the official price is yet to be announced, it is going to be a powerful player in the mid-range gaming smartphone segment.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.