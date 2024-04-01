Realme 12X 5G Launch in India

Over the past three months, Realme has been actively engaging the Indian smartphone market with a flurry of launch events, unveiling a diverse range of devices catering to various segments. The journey began with the introduction of the premium Realme 12 Pro series, followed by the unveiling of the mid-range Realme 12 series, and culminated in the budget-friendly Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, which has garnered notable reviews.

As the company continues its momentum, it is now gearing up for its fourth launch event of the year, scheduled for April 2, where the spotlight will be on the eagerly anticipated Realme 12X 5G smartphone.

Aspect Realme 12X 5G Release Date April 2 Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Charging Technology 45W SuperVOOC Price Range Rs 10,000 - Rs 12,000 Display 120 Hz display Chipset 6nm 5G chipset Audio Dual speaker support

Realme 12X 5G Key features

The Realme 12X 5G is poised to make a splash in the entry-level segment, targeting consumers seeking an affordable yet feature-packed device. With an expected price range of around Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000, it aims to strike a balance between performance and affordability, appealing to a wide range of users. Despite the official launch still on the horizon, Realme has already peeled back the curtain on several key specifications, offering enthusiasts a tantalizing glimpse into what's to come.

One of the standout features of the Realme 12X 5G is its robust battery performance. Sporting a hefty 5,000 mAh battery, users can expect extended usage times without constantly hunting for a power outlet.

Moreover, with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging, the device promises lightning-fast charging speeds, with the ability to juice up from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes, setting a new benchmark in its price bracket. Not stopping there, the Realme 12X 5G also boasts reverse charging capabilities, adding a layer of versatility to its power management arsenal.

In the display department, Realme aims to dazzle consumers with what it touts as the "brightest 120 Hz display" in its class. This high refresh rate promises silky-smooth visuals, ideal for gaming, streaming, and everyday tasks. Under the hood, the Realme 12X 5G is said to pack the "fastest 6nm 5G chipset," ensuring seamless performance and future-proof connectivity.

Additionally, the inclusion of dual speaker support enhances the audio experience, elevating multimedia consumption to new heights. Realme is also set to introduce advanced VC cooling technology with the Realme 12X 5G, aimed at keeping temperatures in check during intense usage sessions. Building upon the success of features like the Dynamic button and Air Gestures, initially introduced in the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, the device promises a user-friendly and intuitive experience.

What would be the price range for Realme 12X 5G?

Anticipation is rife regarding the pricing strategy for the Realme 12X 5G, with expectations aligned with previous models like the Realme 11X 5G, which entered the market at Rs 12,999.

Realme's commitment to delivering value-driven devices suggests that the Realme 12X 5G will offer competitive pricing, further solidifying its position as a formidable player in the entry-level segment.

While the Realme 12X 5G may not mimic the premium aesthetics of the 12 Pro+ 5G, it's poised to make its mark with a distinct design language. Teasers hint at a flat design and a circular triple-camera module, exuding a sense of modernity and sophistication.