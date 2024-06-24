Realme V60 Series Boasts Big Battery & Powerful Camera: Details

China has seen the release of the entry-level Realme V60 and Realme V60s smartphones. The smartphones have similar features and specifications, including a 5,000 mAh battery, a single 32-megapixel rear camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU with up to 8GB of RAM. Based on Android 14, Realme UI 5 is the phone's default operating system. An 8-megapixel selfie camera is included in the Realme V60 and Realme V60s.

Price details of the Realme V60

The 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration of the Realme V60 starts at CNY 1,199 (about Rs. 13,800). The phone is also available in an 8GB+256GB edition for CNY 1,399 (about Rs. 16,100). The Realme V60s cost more in China, although it shares the same specs as the regular model. Realme V60s pricing begins at CNY 1,399, or around Rs. 16,100, and goes up to CNY 1,799, or roughly Rs. 20,700, for the 8+256GB model.

The Star Gold and Turquoise Green colour variants for the Realme V60 and Realme V60s are available in China through Realme's online store.







Realme V60, Realme V60: Specifications

Realme UI 5 is installed on Android 14 on the Realme V60 and Realme V60s, dual SIM smartphones. They have a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 50Hz to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 625 nits.

The Realme V60 and Realme V60s are outfitted by the business with MediaTek's octa-core Dimensity 6300 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM. Using up to 8GB of unused storage, you may essentially "expand" the smartphone's accessible capacity, according to Realme.

Both phones include a single 32-megapixel back camera sensor for taking pictures and recording movies. The firm has offered an 8-megapixel camera on the front for video chats and selfies. Powering the Realme V60 and Realme V60s is a 5,000mAh battery.