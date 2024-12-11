Reasons to consider before buying Realme GT 7 Pro-Specs Analysis

Realme GT 7 Pro, launched last month, made headlines as the first smartphone in India powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. With this release, Realme has officially stepped into the flagship segment, aiming to cater to users looking for high-performance devices.

Priced at Rs 59,999, the GT 7 Pro is positioned as a compelling choice for buyers seeking a premium, feature-packed smartphone. However, while the device impresses in many areas, it is not without its flaws. This article explores the key shortcomings of the Realme GT 7 Pro, as experienced by both critics and users.

Features where Realme GT 7 Pro Falls Short

Issues with AI

The Realme GT 7 Pro introduces several AI-driven features, such as the AI Eraser for removing unwanted objects from images and AI Unblur for sharpening blurry photos. Unfortunately, these features often yield subpar results, falling short of the precision and effectiveness promised by the company.

Another feature, Sketch-to-AI, designed to convert rough sketches into polished images, struggles to perform as intended and requires significant refinement. These shortcomings make the AI experience on the GT 7 Pro feel less polished compared to competitors.

Ultra-Wide Camera lacks quality

Photography enthusiasts expecting stellar performance from the GT 7 Pro’s ultra-wide camera may be disappointed. The device is equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, which lags behind the higher-resolution sensors offered by rival smartphones in the same price bracket.

The resulting images often lack detail and vibrancy, making this one of the weaker aspects of the phone’s camera setup.

Heating Issues

Although the Realme GT 7 Pro delivers excellent performance and reliable battery life, it struggles with thermal management. During extended gaming sessions or other demanding tasks, the device tends to heat up noticeably.

This can be particularly frustrating for users who prioritize gaming or heavy multitasking on their smartphones. While the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is powerful, it seems the GT 7 Pro’s thermal design could use improvement to handle sustained loads more effectively.

User Feedback: Mixed Reactions from Buyers

The Realme GT 7 Pro generated considerable hype, leading many to purchase the device upon release. However, user reviews online suggest a mix of satisfaction and disappointment. Here are some of the common grievances shared by users:

Camera Quality in Low Light

Despite its flagship status, the GT 7 Pro's camera struggles with low-light photography. Many users report grainy or poorly detailed images at night, which detracts from its appeal as a premium smartphone.

Lack of Wireless Charging

In the flagship category, wireless charging has become a standard feature. Unfortunately, the absence of this convenience on the GT 7 Pro has left some buyers feeling shortchanged.

Doubts About Waterproofing

Although Realme claims that the GT 7 Pro is water-resistant, some users remain skeptical about the device’s durability when exposed to water. Concerns about the accuracy of these claims have surfaced in online forums.

Heating Problems Persist

Despite its advanced hardware, the heating issues during intensive tasks are a recurring complaint among users, echoing the observations made by reviewers.

Pre-Installed Bloatware possibility

Another drawback highlighted by users is the presence of excessive pre-installed apps, which many perceive as unnecessary bloatware. This detracts from the otherwise premium experience, as users often need to spend time uninstalling or disabling these apps.

On the other side, the Realme GT 7 Pro excels in performance, making it ideal for gaming enthusiasts.

Display: A 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with LTPO 8T panel, 120Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits brightness, and Corning Glass 7i ensures a vibrant, immersive gaming experience.

Performance: Powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, it handles multitasking and graphic-heavy games like BGMI and Genshin Impact smoothly.

Battery: A 5,800mAh battery supports all-day use, while 120W fast charging recharges from 20% to 100% in just 40 minutes.

Realme Gt 7 Pro Key Specification