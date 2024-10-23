Redmi A4 5G: Leaked Details Hint at Affordable 5G Smartphone

The Redmi A4 5G smartphone, which the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 CPU will power, was the most intriguing news during this year's otherwise dull India Mobile Congress (IMC). As part of a collaboration between Qualcomm and Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is releasing its first 5G Redmi phone, which will retail for less than Rs 10,000. Xiaomi verified the price range for the phone. Additionally, the business said the smartphone would go on sale "later this year." A formal launch date has yet to be disclosed. However, the Redmi A4 5G's specs and price were leaked before the phone's official release.

Who should buy the Redmi A4 5G?

For those looking for 5G connectivity, the Redmi A4 5G is an affordable smartphone with great value. Its 5G compatibility guarantees better upload and download speeds, which helps activities like gaming and streaming videos. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU powers the Redmi A4 5G, effectively managing daily duties like browsing and light gaming. Its sizable battery lasts an entire day between charges, while microSD card expansion allows more room for movies and apps. Redmi A4 5G smartphone's MIUI 13 operating system, based on Android 13, guarantees access to the newest features and security updates, while the dual back camera arrangement is appropriate for recreational shooting. The Redmi A4 5G is a flexible and reasonably priced option in the 5G smartphone market thanks to its elegant design, practical fingerprint sensor, and dual SIM compatibility.

Expected features of the Redmi A4 5G

An expected characteristic of the Redmi A4 5G is a 4nm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. It is said to have a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In addition to estimating that the phone has a display of about 6.7 inches, we had the opportunity to preview the smartphone at the IMC 2024.

Additionally, there are rumours that the phone would include a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged with 18W. The Redmi A4 5G is expected to have two cameras: Notably an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 50-megapixel primary back camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It is likely to run on Android 14 with the HyperOS 1.0 interface on top of it. The phone should include a USB Type-C charging connector and a fingerprint sensor for security. It has a smooth, rounded-corner, flat-edged design with a circular camera module at the back housing a dual camera setup with a 50megapixel primary sensor. This might make it the best-looking phone with a camera for less than Rs 10,000. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also included with the gadget and is situated on the upper edge. It has been revealed that the phone will come in silver and black at launch.

Price of the Redmi A4 5G in India

According to reports, the Redmi A4 5G will come in a single model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is anticipated to retail for Rs 8,499 upon launch. Smartprix was the first to report this. This includes bank and launch offers; it is not the launch pricing.