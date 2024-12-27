Redmi A4 now available at Just Rs 8,498 on Amazon: Grab your deal

Are you in the market for an affordable yet feature-packed smartphone under Rs 10,000? Your search might just be over! Amazon is offering the Redmi A4 at a jaw-dropping price, making it one of the most attractive deals in the budget smartphone category right now. Originally listed at Rs 8,999, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is now available for only Rs 8,498.

Similarly, the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which was previously priced at Rs 9,999, can now be purchased for just Rs 9,498. This limited-time discount ensures you can grab a quality phone without burning a hole in your pocket.

Redmi A4 5G: Detailed Specifications

Performance

Powered by the advanced Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G chipset, the Redmi A4 is built to easily handle all your daily tasks. Whether you’re multitasking, streaming videos, or indulging in casual gaming, this smartphone promises a seamless experience. Its performance capabilities make it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers who don’t want to compromise on speed and efficiency.

Display

The Redmi A4 features a stunning 17.47 cm (6.87-inch) display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 600 nits and TUV Rheinland-certified eye care protection, the screen ensures vibrant visuals and reduced eye strain. Whether you’re binge-watching your favorite TV shows or scrolling through social media, the display delivers crisp and clear visuals under all lighting conditions.

Camera Setup

For those who love capturing life’s moments, the Redmi A4 doesn’t disappoint. It comes equipped with a 50MP dual rear camera system that captures detailed and sharp images. The 5MP front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls, ensuring you stay connected with loved ones in style.

Battery and Fast Charging

One of the standout features of the Redmi A4 is its massive 5160mAh battery. Designed to last through a full day of usage, you won’t have to constantly reach for a charger. Plus, with support for 18W fast charging and a 33W charger included in the box, you can quickly power up your device and get back to what matters most.

Storage and Connectivity Options

With storage expandability up to 1TB via a microSD card, you’ll never run out of space for your photos, videos, and apps. The inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack ensures compatibility with traditional audio devices, while the side-mounted fingerprint sensor offers enhanced security and quick access.

Running on the latest Android 14 operating system, the Redmi A4 is future-ready and delivers a smooth user experience. It supports both 4G+ and 5G SA networks, although it lacks support for 5G NSA. Make sure to verify standalone 5G availability with your service provider before purchasing.

Should You Buy Redmi A4?

The Redmi A4 combines affordability with premium features, making it an exceptional value-for-money device in the sub-Rs 10,000 price bracket. Whether you’re a student, a working professional, or someone looking for a reliable secondary phone, this device ticks all the right boxes.

With its modern design, powerful processor, high-quality cameras, long-lasting battery, and 5G connectivity, it caters to a wide range of needs. The discounted prices on Amazon make this deal even more irresistible. But hurry—these offers won’t last forever.

