Redmi Note 13 Pro Turbo Leaks

Before its debut, A tipster revealed the specifications for the Redmi Note 13 Turbo, the most powerful device in the Note 13 series. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's newly revealed Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU and has an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the firm has not announced any launch plans, the device, like its predecessor, might debut outside China as a Poco-branded phone.

Redmi Note 13 Turbo will have a flat 1.5K OLED screen.

According to Weibo tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese), the Redmi Note 13 Turbo will have a flat 1.5K OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screens are claimed to be made by two suppliers: TCL Huaxing and Shenzhen Tianma. The informant also claimed the phone would have a 5,000mAh battery and compatibility with 90W cable charging.

Redmi Note 13 Turbo: Camera

The Redmi Note 13 Turbo is believed to include a 50 megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor for photographs and videos. The remaining rear cameras' specifications are presently unknown. Meanwhile, the source claims the smartphone would come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi Note 13 Turbo: Features

In addition to the smartphone's features, the Weibo user teased the design of the next smartphone. According to the tipster, the Redmi Note 13 Turbo resembles the Redmi K70E, with the back panel perhaps borrowing design aspects from the Redmi Note 12T and the Redmi Note 13 Pro.

Last year, the business released the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China, while the Poco F5 was unveiled in other regions. The business has yet to declare plans to launch the Redmi Note 13 Turbo, which might ultimately find its way outside China as the Poco F6 – recent reports imply it would have identical features. We should expect to learn more about these cell phones in the following weeks and months.