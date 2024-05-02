Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition Launches in India

The collaboration between Xiaomi and the Argentine Football Association can boost sales significantly. However, particular data are currently unknown. One possible effect is the attraction of Argentine football fans looking to acquire a phone associated with their favourite national team and legendary players such as Lionel Messi. The agreement might also help Xiaomi raise brand awareness in India, particularly among football fans attracted to the limited-edition design. Furthermore, the limited-edition release's exclusivity may encourage collectors or fans to purchase, thus increasing sales. This relationship can potentially increase Xiaomi's attention and sales in Indian and worldwide markets.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition was released in India on Tuesday (30 April). Xiaomi produced this special edition Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G in partnership with the Argentina Football Association (AFA). The back panel is dual-tone, with blue and white stripes. The phone comes with a special package and AFA-branded accessories. A MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC powers the handset and has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Specifications:
Xiaomi has partnered with the Argentina Football Association to launch the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition. The version marks Xiaomi's tenth anniversary in India and features "10" inked on the back panel. This number could also relate to Lionel Messi's renowned jersey number 10. It features a dual-tone design with blue and white colour stripes going off-centre down the white rear panel, representing the AFA.
The rear panel of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition features AFA branding and the text 'Campeon Mundial 22' at the bottom. It comes in a special package and includes AFA-branded accessories. It has a blue charging cable and adaptor with the AFA logo. The SIM ejector is shaped like a football and bears the AFA logo. The handset has a bespoke UI with wallpapers and unique icons.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition shares the same specs as the ordinary Redmi Note 13 Pro+. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1,220x2,712 pixels) with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC is installed under the hood. It has a triple back camera unit, a 200-megapixel primary camera, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging capabilities.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Price and Availability
The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition costs Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. This special launch pricing includes an immediate discount of Rs. 3,000 on ICICI bank card purchases so that the phone will cost Rs. 37,999. Xiaomi also offers an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000. The new phone will be available from 15 May on Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi retail shops, and Mi.com.
Meanwhile, the basic Redmi Note 13 Pro+ costs Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. It's available in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colorways.
Conclusion
The partnership between Xiaomi and the Argentine Football Association appears to have a specific target population in mind. The major goal is to engage die-hard football fans in India, particularly those passionate about the Argentinian national team and its legendary players. Xiaomi hopes to attract the attention and commitment of this devoted fan base by releasing a limited-edition phone using the team's distinctive branding and artwork. Furthermore, the cooperation aims to appeal to tech enthusiasts seeking unique and rare devices with different design characteristics. Moreover, the partnership aims to appeal to existing Xiaomi customers who are loyal to the company. It may be attracted by the opportunity to own a particular edition of the phone that demonstrates its support for both Xiaomi and the Argentinian football team. By intentionally targeting these important statistics, Xiaomi and the Argentine Football Association hope to generate buzz and enthusiasm for the limited-edition partnership, resulting in increased interaction and sales.