Redmi Note 14 Pro+: A Mid-Range Masterpiece

On Thursday, the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ were launched in China. The 6.67-inch OLED screens on the Xiaomi subsidiary's new Note series smartphones have a refresh rate 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 3000nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC powers the Note 14 Pro variant, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC powers the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. While the latter receives a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, the former has a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The IP68 water and dust resistance grade is present on both phones.

Strong processors

Superior displays

With a 2K AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ offers beautiful images and seamless navigation. Despite having a slightly lesser resolution, the Redmi Note 14 Pro still makes for an excellent screen.

Superb cameras

The rear of both models is equipped with a triple camera array, the most powerful of which is a 200MP primary sensor that produces fantastic images and videos. A 50MP telephoto lens is also included in the Pro+ model for increased zoom power.

Big batteries

Even with heavy use, the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+'s huge batteries may easily last a whole day.

Reasonably priced

The Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ are excellent value for money because they are comparatively inexpensive compared to other flagship smartphones.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Features

The Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ share the same SIM, software, and display characteristics. A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra CPU with 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM powers the Redmi Note 14 Pro. The Redmi Note 14 Pro sports three cameras on its back: a 2-megapixel macro, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-600 sensor. It displays a selfie camera with 20 megapixels. Sensors and connectivity options are similar to the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Its build is rated IP68 as well. A 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities powers the Redmi Note 14 Pro. It weighs 190g and is 162.33x74.42x8.24 mm in size.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Specifications

Via its 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixel) resolution display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, 2560Hz immediate touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support, the dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is powered by Xiaomi's HyperOS interface, which is based on Android 14. It is claimed that the display can provide 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. A Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU powers it with 512GB of internal storage and up to 16GB of RAM. The phones are covered in Corning Gorilla Glass on both sides. A 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto camera make up the Redmi Note 14 Pro+'s triple rear camera unit. The phone has a 20-megapixel OmniVision OV20B sensor up front. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and NFC connectivity options. It also has a USB Type-C connection. An accelerometer, light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, gyroscope, infrared control, and flicker sensor are among the sensors on board. Additionally, the phone has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the touchscreen. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has an IP68 rating, which can withstand dust and water. The TÜV SÜD 2m 24-hour waterproof test has allegedly passed as well. Xiaomi Surge T1 signal-boosting chips are part of it. It has a 6,200mAh battery that supports 90W rapid charging. It weighs 210.8g and is 162.53x74.67x8.66 mm in size.

Cost of the Redmi Note 14 Pro Series

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ base model with 12GB + 256GB is priced at CNY 1,899, or around Rs. 22,000. The cost of the 16GB + 512GB and 12GB + 512GB versions is CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 26,000) and CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs. 24,000), respectively. Three colorways will be available: Midnight Dark, Mirror White, and Xingshaqing (the Chinese name for it). In contrast, in India, the Redmi Note 14 Pro's 8GB + 128GB model costs CNY 1,399, or around Rs. 13,000. The prices of the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants are CNY 1,499 (about 14,000), CNY 1,699 (approximately 20,000), and CNY 1,899 (approximately 22,000), in that order. The phone will come in the following finishes: Phantom Blue, Twilight Purple (which is Mandarin for "Midnight Dark"), Mirror Porcelain White, and Phantom Blue.