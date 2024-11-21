Redmi Note 14 Series to debut in India with Halo Camera Design

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch of its much-anticipated Redmi Note 14 series in India on December 9. This series, already available in China, includes three models: the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+.

Advertisment

Xiaomi confirmed that the Indian models will come with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and significant camera innovations, offering a similar "halo design" for the camera module as seen in the Chinese versions.

The Redmi Note 14 series first debuted in China in September 2023. The devices have been praised for their powerful performance, premium design, and innovative features, making them a standout choice in the mid-range smartphone market. The Indian variants are expected to closely mirror their Chinese counterparts in terms of specifications and features.

Redmi Note 14 Series: Specifications

Advertisment

Redmi Note 14

The Redmi Note 14 offers a compelling mix of features, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. Its 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals. The device is equipped with a dual-camera system, featuring a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 2MP macro lens. A 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensures long-lasting performance.

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Cameras: 50MP primary (OIS) + 2MP macro, 16MP front

Battery: 5,110mAh, 45W wired charging

Advertisment

Redmi Note 14 Pro

The Redmi Note 14 Pro enhances the experience with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip and a brighter 6.67-inch OLED display boasting 3,000 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro camera. A 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging powers the device.

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Cameras: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro, 20MP front

Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W wired charging

Advertisment

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ takes the premium position in the lineup with top-of-the-line features. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, it offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Its 6.67-inch OLED display includes Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back. The phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP OmniVision Light Hunter 800 sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens (2.5x zoom), and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The device is supported by a massive 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Advertisment

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Cameras: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP telephoto (2.5x zoom) + 8MP ultra-wide, 20MP front

Battery: 6,200mAh, 90W wired charging

Pricing and Availability

While the official pricing for the Indian market hasn’t been revealed yet, the Redmi Note 14 series is expected to compete aggressively in the mid-range segment, making it an attractive choice for buyers seeking premium features at a reasonable cost. More details, including regional availability and pre-order offers, are likely to be announced closer to the launch date.