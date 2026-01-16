Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench: Surfaces online with Android 15

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is likely to be released soon in India, with a new Geekbench listing strongly suggesting that Xiaomi has entered the final testing phase ahead of launch. Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is likely to be released soon in India, and a new Geekbench record suggests that Xiaomi has reached the last stage of testing before the release. It is quite curious to do so soon; this action came only after the regular Redmi Note 15 5G was released in India and did not have any Pro teasers, which left many holding on awaiting a real lead.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Geekbench

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Geekbench listing confirms Android 15, 8GB RAM and upper mid-range performance scores. Geekbench model number 25080RABDI is the Indian version of Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav. It is listed with Android 15, 8GB RAM, and an octa-core processor at 2.6GHz, with a one-core score of 1,051 and a multi-core score of 2,938 - which is enough to be a solid upper mid-range performance that must be no trouble in daily use, multitasking, and gaming without trying to enter the fully flagship realm. In case of leaks, the Indian variant will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 with a Mali-G615 MC2 graphics and topped with HyperOS 2 on top of Android 15 to experience a new software platform.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G specifications: Display, camera and global positioning

Based on leaks, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G specifications include a Dimensity 7400 chipset, 1.5K AMOLED display and a 200MP OIS camera. The Note 15 series (Note 15 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 Pro+ 5G) was also launched worldwide in December 2025, and the Pro was already being sold in some markets, such as Poland starting at PLN 1,699 (approximately Rs 42,000) with the 8GB + 256GB model.

The Note 15 Pro 5G is there with a 1.5K AMOLED 6.83 inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,200 nit, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which makes it a good choice among users that value brightness, sharpness, and smoothness. Imaging-wise, it has a 200MP OIS main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide in the back and a 20 MP selfie in the front of the phone, which can be used to make video calls and take photos on social media. The common tactic of Redmi remains the case, with large, simple to sell figures such as 200MP, 120Hz and a large AMOLED display to shine on the specifications sheet. The device features a large 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for users who value brightness and smooth visuals.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G vs Realme 16 Pro

With its 200MP OIS sensor, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G continues Xiaomi’s focus on high-resolution imaging in the premium mid-range. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G in India will be competent to land in a position that it will be against such phones as the Realme 16 Pro that also has a 200MP OIS primary camera as well as 8MP ultra-wide. In the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G vs Realme 16 Pro comparison, both phones offer 200MP cameras, but differ in front-camera quality and charging speeds.

The slightly better front camera is an advantage that Realme can use since selfies-focused buyers can observe the finer details and clear images. Nevertheless, the two phones omit any individual telephone lens, meaning that those who may want to have freedom in zooming or more sophisticated optics will continue to have to upgrade to higher-end models. Powered by the Dimensity 7400, the smartphone delivers reliable performance for gaming, multitasking and everyday usage.

Battery and charging

Another strength is battery life: the Note 15 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6,580mAh that supports 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Though certain rivals will have a higher charging wattage, the applications will determine the rate at which it will fill and the duration it will take to charge.

When Xiaomi sets the prices of Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G right, the device can turn out to be a very appealing model with an upper mediocre price segment, particularly when the audience values large and bright AMOLED screen, high-resolution main camera, and long battery life without having to reach flagship pricing ranges. Users that want to pursue quicker charging or quicker performance still might be attracted to the Neo series or another device produced by iQOO. Since the phone is still listed as a pending model, likely to have an 8GB RAM model and no price yet, it is reasonable to wait until the official launch in India, where Xiaomi positions the phone, and offers introductory deals at the banks before making a choice.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G price in India

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G price in India is expected to fall between Rs 35,000 and Rs 38,000, placing it firmly in the upper mid-range segment. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India launch appears imminent, especially after the device surfaced on Geekbench with an Indian model number. As of January 16, 2026, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is yet to be launched in India and no official price and date have been announced.

Expected price

8GB + 256GB model: Rs35,000 - Rs38,000 (as per global Poland market of PLN 1,699, Rs36,000 after taxes/duties)

Located in the upper mid-range, the rivalry includes Realme 16 Pro (Rs35k) and iQOO Neo series.

Expected launch timeline

Imminent: Geekbench listing (model 25080RABDI) indicates final testing phase; could arrive late January/early February 2026 post-Republic Day sales.

Following standard Note 15 5G's recent India debut, global launch was December 2025.

While Xiaomi has not revealed the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G launch date, the Geekbench appearance suggests a late January or early February release. This positions the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G as a strong upper mid-range 5G phone in India for buyers seeking premium features without flagship pricing. With its Geekbench listing now live, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G looks ready for an India launch, making it one of the most anticipated upper mid-range phones of early 2026. This positions the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G as a strong upper mid-range 5G phone in India for buyers seeking premium features without flagship pricing.

