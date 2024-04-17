Redmi Pad SE Teases Launch in India on 23 April

The Redmi Pad SE was first introduced in certain European regions in August 2023. Now, the tablet is set to make its debut in India. Xiaomi announced a Smarter Living 2024 event in India on 23 April. In the statement, the business teased the release of four new goods. One was expected to be a tablet, and an official teaser confirmed the Redmi Pad SE's forthcoming arrival in the nation. It has also disclosed the design, colour options, and essential features of the model's Indian edition.

Redmi Pad SE will be available in India starting on 23 April.

Xiaomi India confirmed in a message on X (previously Twitter) that the Redmi Pad SE would be available in India starting 23 April. The message also includes a link to the Xiaomi homepage for the tablet's Indian counterpart, highlighting some of its important features. The information disclosed suggests that the Indian version of the Redmi Pad SE would be comparable to its worldwide counterpart.

Redmi Pad SE: Colour Options

The Redmi Pad SE is expected to be released in India in three colour variants: green, grey, and lavender. These hues are also available internationally. The Indian form of the tablet retains the same design as the European version. It is known to have an 11-inch full-HD+ (1,900 x 1,200 pixel) LCD screen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

Redmi Pad SE: Price and Specifications

The Redmi Pad SE in India will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and is expected to have a battery life of up to 14 hours of video playing or 219 hours of audio playback. It is also reported to have a standby battery life of up to 43 days. The Redmi Pad SE tablet is also said to offer multitasking thanks to its split screen and floating windows features.

The price of the Redmi Pad SE Indian model has not yet been announced. For perspective, the tablet began at EUR 199 (approximately Rs. 18,000) in select European areas for the 4GB + 128GB version. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models were priced at EUR 229 (about Rs. 20,800) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,600), respectively.