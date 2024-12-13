Same Price, New Features: How the Pixel 9a Outshines the Pixel 8a

The anticipated release date of Google's Pixel 9a is May of next year. The phone's features, color options, and pricing have all been leaked online, but the debut date remains unknown. According to reports, the price of the Pixel 9a will stay the same as that of the Pixel 8a. Despite keeping the same dust and waterproof design as its predecessor, it is expected to include a larger 5,100mAh battery with the most recent Tensor G4 chipset. The next phone might also include a 48-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It is expected that both smartphones will cost approximately ₹42,000. This pricing structure most likely reflects Google's goal of offering significant specification improvements with every new version while maintaining competitive pricing within its mid-range products. Google attracts new consumers seeking value in superior features at an affordable price point while encouraging current owners of previous models to upgrade by maintaining a consistent price.

How Is the Pixel 9a Different from the Pixel 8a?

Display Size and Quality : In contrast to the Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch display, the Pixel 9a has a 6.3-inch display. With a predicted peak brightness of 2,400 nits, the 9a could improve visibility in strong lighting.

Camera Improvements : According to rumors, the Pixel 9a's rear camera configuration will feature a 108MP primary camera, a significant improvement over the Pixel 8a's 64MP primary camera. Better detail and performance in a range of lighting settings are promised with this upgrade.

Battery Capacity : The Pixel 8a has a 4,492mAh battery, and the Pixel 9a has a larger 5,100mAh battery. Users should benefit from longer battery life due to this capacity increase.

Processor Upgrade : The new Tensor G4 chipset, which will be used in the Pixel 9a, will provide better performance and efficiency than the Tensor G3 found in the Pixel 8a.

Design Changes: Compared to the Pixel 8a, the Pixel 9a's design might have a more contemporary appearance and fewer bezels.

Google might keep the Pixel 9a at its current price.

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Pixel 9a's price, color options, and complete specifications are as follows. According to the report, the 128GB storage model of the phone will cost $499, or around Rs. 42,000. The price tag for the Pixel 8a was the same as well. According to reports, the forthcoming Pixel A series phone will come in Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian colors, just like the Pixel 9. The 6.285-inch Actua display of the Pixel 8a successor is expected to have a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and an HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. According to reports, its display is coated with Gorilla Glass 3. 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a Titan M2 security chip, and a Google Tensor G4 CPU are predicted to power it. It can come with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Pixel 9a: Specifications and comparison with Pixel 8a

According to reports, the Pixel 9a would include two cameras on the back: a 13-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX712 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 48-megapixel GN8 Quad Dual Pixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. It has been reported that Google uses the same front camera as the Pixel 8a. The phone is anticipated to use a "Goodx G7" fingerprint sensor beneath the screen.

Compared to the Pixel 8a's 4,500mAh battery, the Pixel 9a is expected to have a 5,100mAh battery. According to reports, the next phone will have a 23W charging limit and 7.5W wireless charging. It's also possible that the phone doesn't support Qi2. According to reports, the Pixel 9a has IP68 for dust and water protection, just as its predecessors.

Google will probably give the Pixel 9a seven years of OS updates and may run Android 15. It is reported to weigh 185.9 grams and has dimensions of 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm. In contrast, the Pixel 8a weighs 188 grams and has 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9 mm dimensions.