Samsung A55 & A35 Expected India Launch-Can They Compete in the Mid-Range Market

Samsung has announced that new Galaxy A Series devices will be available in India shortly. Along with the launch date, Samsung has announced some features the phones would include. The corporation has yet to state how many phones will be unveiled, let alone the handsets' names. Over the last few weeks, rumours and reports concerning the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G have appeared online. It is predicted that these alleged models will be introduced in Indian markets.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G: Launch and New Features

The teaser for the imminent launch has been found on the Samsung Shop app. It confirms that the fresh launch will occur on 11 March at 2:30pm IST. However, it does not reveal the names (s) of the smartphones that will be launched that day. However, when registering on the associated website, the teaser discloses a few specifics about the future model, including the key island bump feature, which was hinted at in previous leaks.

The model appears in a pink colorway in the teaser. The teaser also promises improved low-light photography, a 'strong processor,' and Knox Security data security. It is also supposed to be spill-resistant. The teaser also indicates that the phone will receive four OS upgrades and five years of security patch updates.

Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G: Specifications and Expected Price

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G versions are expected to be released on 11 March. The former will launch in Awesome Ice Blue, Lemon, Lilac, and Navy colours. It is also likely priced at EUR 389 (approximately Rs. 35,000) and EUR 459 (about Rs. 41,300) for the 6GB and 8GB models, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is also expected to have a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, an in-house Exynos 1380 SoC with storage options of 128GB and 256GB, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 13-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. It is also rumoured to have an Android 14-based user interface and an IP67 dust and water resistant rating.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is expected to have comparable colours, battery, charging, and IP ratings. It is believed to be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset and is available in 8GB + 256GB configurations. It also includes a 6.4-inch 120Hz full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Unlike the Galaxy A35 5G's likely 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, the Galaxy A55 5G is rumoured to include a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera and a 50-megapixel sensor-led triple rear camera system.