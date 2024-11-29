Samsung Black Friday Deals: Discounts on Galaxy S24, Z Flip6 and More!

The Samsung Black Friday sale is a fantastic opportunity to get flagship smartphones at much lower costs. With reductions on popular models such as the Galaxy Z Flip6 and S23 Ultra and appealing financing choices, now is the ideal time to upgrade your smartphone. Samsung has announced attractive prices on its flagship smartphones as part of its 'Black Friday' limited-time promotion. Many of these packages include appealing financing alternatives like no-cost EMIs and rebate offers, which can further decrease costs. During this sale, consumers can also find bargains on other Samsung devices, such as tablets and accessories.

Black Friday Deals: Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6 for Rs 89,999 with 24-month no-cost EMI. The starting pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Rs 1,09,999. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 is Originally priced at ₹1,09,999, now available for ₹89,999. Includes up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options. This stylish flip phone combines nostalgia with modern features, making it a standout choice for those seeking a unique device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is now lowered to ₹29,999, giving a flagship-level performance at an affordable price. This makes it an exciting option for users who want premium functionality without paying a hefty price. The S23 FE is known for its outstanding performance, strong processor, high-quality camera system, and streamlined design, providing an exceptional user experience. Its present price stands out as a cost-effective option in the premium smartphone category.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Discounted

It is now priced at ₹15,999 during the Black Friday sale, originally ₹18,999. It features a 50 MP camera and long-lasting battery life with solid performance for daily tasks.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is presently available at a discounted price of ₹15,354 (down from its original price of ₹24,499). It provides exceptional value for money with its powerful features. It has a 50 MP camera that produces detailed images, making it excellent for capturing daily moments. Furthermore, the device is powered by a 6000mAh battery, which provides remarkable longevity for long-term use without regular recharging.

Black Friday Deals with EMI Options: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Consumers seeking more affordability can also take advantage of the simple EMI options, which start at Rs 2500 for the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Rs 4028 for the Galaxy Z Fold6.

Black Friday deals include the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) at Rs 1,09,999. This price includes an instant cashback of Rs 8000 and an extra upgrade incentive of Rs 12,000. Consumers can also get a bank cashback of Rs 12000 on the gadget.

Black Friday Deals: Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus

Available for ₹61,999 (initially ₹74,999). Includes a ₹13,000 upgrade bonus or bank cashback of the same amount. The Galaxy S24 offers powerful performance in a compact design. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 (128GB) will be available for Rs 61,999, with a Rs 13,000 upgrade bonus. Consumers can also get a bank cashback of Rs 13,000. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ (256 GB) will be available for Rs 64,999, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB) will be available for an incredible price of Rs 74999. In addition, the Galaxy S23 (128 GB) and Galaxy S23 FE (128 GB) will be available for just Rs 38,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is Now available for ₹74,999 (originally ₹1,24,999). Instant cashback of ₹8,000 and an upgrade bonus of ₹12,000 are available. This flagship model is perfect for photography enthusiasts with its advanced camera system.

