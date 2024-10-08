Samsung first smartphone 6 years of Android updates: Galaxy A16 5G

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A16 5G, a budget-friendly smartphone that stands out due to its impressive software support. According to Samsung Netherlands, the Galaxy A16 5G is set to receive six generations of Android OS updates and six years of security patches. This level of long-term support is notable, especially for a device in the budget category, and falls just one generation short of what Samsung offers for its premium Galaxy S24 series or Google’s Pixel smartphones.
The extended software support for the Galaxy A16 5G surpasses even some higher-end models in Samsung's A-series lineup, such as the Galaxy A35 and A55, which only get up to four years of updates. This commitment to prolonged software updates is a strong selling point for the Galaxy A16, making it more appealing to users who prefer long-term value from their smartphones.
However, Samsung notes on its product page that these update policies are subject to change, which means future adjustments could impact this promise.
The Galaxy A16 5 G is currently available in select regions, including the Netherlands and France, and costs 229 euros. It is expected to launch in India soon, expanding its reach to more markets. For its price, the device offers a solid mix of features.
Key Features of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
The Galaxy A16 5G features a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This provides a smooth and vibrant viewing experience, ideal for media consumption and everyday use.
The phone is powered by either the Exynos 1330 processor or the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, depending on the region, ensuring decent performance for a budget device.
On the back, the smartphone houses a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera, allowing for versatile photography. There’s a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls on the front. The phone’s 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, making it suitable for day-to-day tasks without needing frequent recharges.
With dimensions of 7.9 mm in thickness and weighing around 200 grams, the Galaxy A16 5G strikes a balance between portability and a sizable display. It also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which should be sufficient for most users. Additionally, it’s likely to feature expandable storage via a microSD card, typical of Samsung’s A-series devices.