Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Leaks Spark Excitement

Samsung may soon unveil the Galaxy A35 5G as the successor of the Galaxy A34 5G, which debuted in March 2023. Ahead of the debut, new smartphone renders have leaked, revealing what it may look like. A report has also announced the main features of the handset. Another source last week highlighted some of the Galaxy A35's features and colour options. The current report includes some additional information about the handset's components.

Advertisment

Galaxy A34 5G: Colours

Advertisment

YTechB obtained new renders of the smartphone and revealed its significant characteristics. According to the rumour, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G could be available in four colours: Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy. The Galaxy A34 5G handset also appears consistent with the South Korean tech giant's new design aspects, including the new key island, a raised edge around the right side of the handset that houses the power and volume keys.

Advertisment

Galaxy A34 5G: Specifications

According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G could have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with (1,080 x 2,340) resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is reportedly powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and two storage configurations of 128GB and 256GB. The Galaxy A34 5G handset is also expected to launch with an Android 14-based UI.

Advertisment

The Galaxy A34 5G smartphone's optics could have a triple rear camera set with a 50 megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. It is believed to have a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the front. The Samsung Galaxy S35 5G is rumoured to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging.

Advertisment

Galaxy A34 5G: Price

According to an earlier source, the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone's 6GB RAM edition might cost EUR 389 (approximately Rs. 35,000), while the 8GB RAM variant could cost EUR 459 (about Rs. 41,300). It was also revealed that the handset's pricing may vary by EUR 20 (approximately Rs. 1,800) depending on the country.