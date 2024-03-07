Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Leaked Images

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G will likely be released in India and other global regions next week. Ahead of the debut, a new leak emerged online, revealing hands-on photographs of the smartphone's design and one of its colour variants. Earlier speculations said that the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A54 would be powered by an Exynos 1480 chipset, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is also believed to have a triple back camera setup with a 50megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Colour and Metallic Design

In a post, Tipster @theonecid shared the leaked photographs on X (previously known as Twitter). The pictures confirm previously leaked renders and rumoured design revisions. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G features a yellow colour scheme and flat sides with a subdued finish. This is likely due to the smartphone's speculated metallic chassis, which would advance above its predecessor's plastic sides.

Other highlights include the South Korean tech giant's new key island design element, which adds a raised border around the right side of the device, where the power and volume controls are located. The back panel features a triple rear camera configuration akin to the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Launch

According to reports, the smartphone and the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G could be released in India on 11 March at 2:30pm. A teaser for the imminent launch was discovered on the Samsung Shop app, which does not reveal the names of the devices but does provide some facts that match the stolen information.

According to a recent source, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G would include a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display (1,080x2,340 pixels). It is reportedly powered by an Exynos 1480 SoC, with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. The optics are expected to have a triple rear camera array with a 50 megapixel primary sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The details of the other two cameras are unknown. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G could have a video chat on the front and 32-megapixel camera for selfies.