Samsung Galaxy F05: Reasons to Buy the Budget-Friendly Powerhouse

The Samsung Galaxy F05 was recently launched in India. The Galaxy F05 is an entry-level smartphone, but based on its features, it appears to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A05 and Galaxy M05, announced earlier this year. The Samsung Galaxy F05 is a low-cost 4G smartphone with a big display, twin cameras, a MediaTek chipset, a massive battery with quick charging, and the most recent Android OS.

Samsung Galaxy F05: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F05 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G 85 12nm processor, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a dedicated microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy F05 has a 6.7-inch (720 x 1600 pixel) HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the handset includes a 5000mAh battery with the capability of 25W rapid charging. Connectivity options include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio connector, and a USB Type-C port. It features an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs Android 14 and has been confirmed to receive two years of OS updates and three years of security fixes.

Samsung Galaxy F05: Is it worth the price?

Budget-Friendly Price

The Galaxy F05 offers excellent value for money, making it an affordable option for those looking for a reliable smartphone without breaking the bank.

Powerful Performance

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the Galaxy F05 delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and light gaming.

With up to 8GB of RAM and expandable storage, you can easily handle multitasking and store your favourite apps and media.

Durable Design

The Galaxy F05 features a stylish and durable design with a leather-like finish, making it resistant to scratches and fingerprints.

Impressive Camera

Capture stunning videos and photos with the 50MP dual-camera setup, including primary and depth sensors for beautiful bokeh effects.

Long-Lasting Battery

The Galaxy F05 has a 5,000mAh battery that provides ample power for all-day usage, even with heavy use.

Android 13-Based One UI 5.1

Enjoy the latest Android features and enhancements with the One UI 5.1 user interface, which offers a clean and intuitive experience.

Wide Availability

The Galaxy F05 is widely available in India through various online and offline retailers, making it easy to purchase.

Samsung Galaxy F05 Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F05 pricing in India is Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. Furthermore, the handset comes in a single Twilight Blue colour choice. The Samsung Galaxy F05 will be available through Flipkart beginning on 20 September.

Rahul Pahwa, Director of MX Business, Samsung India, said on the launch: "Galaxy F05 has been developed for users who want a fashionable smartphone with a leather pattern finish and a spectacular 50 MP Dual camera. This gadget is driven by real innovation: a gigantic 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, an outstanding 6.7" HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and much more."