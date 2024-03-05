Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launches with Power-Packed 6,000 mAh Battery

Highlights

· In India, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G has officially been released.

· The starting price of this low-cost 5G smartphone is Rs 15,999.

· A 6,000mAh battery, an AMOLED display, and other features are included with the Galaxy F15 5G.

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy F15 5G, a new low-cost smartphone with support for four years of operating system upgrades and a MediaTek 6100+ chipset. The F15 5G will probably rekindle competitiveness in the low-cost smartphone market, putting handsets from competitors like Motorola, Realme, and Redmi up against serious competition.

A 90Hz refresh rate 6.5-inch AMOLED display, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 4 years of OS upgrades are all included in the Galaxy F15 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F15 Price in India

The 4GB RAM/128GB storage edition of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G costs Rs 15,9999, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart and comes in two color options: Groovy Violet and Jazzy Green.

Samsung Galaxy F15 Specifications

The Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports up to 90 Hz refresh rates.

A MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor powers the affordable smartphone and supports up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Galaxy F15 5G also supports up to 1TB storage via microSD card.

Galaxy F15 5G runs on One UI 6 based on Android 14. Samsung promises OS updates for this phone for 4 years, which means that the Galaxy F15 5G will receive OS updates at least until Android 18.

The affordable smartphone has a huge 6000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. However, the charging adapter is not included in the box and users will have to pay extra to enjoy the fast charging features of this device.

What are the competitors of Samsung Galaxy F15 5G in the market?

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is a competitive price and well-packaged smartphone. It has overall features for users that include a 90Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery and four years of Android updates. The Galaxy F15 5G has a lot going for it, but there are options in the market that could give the Moto G54 5G good competition, and the Redmi 12 5G is one of them, which is also available at the same price.

Moto G54 5G launches at Rs 15,999 and has a 120 Hz screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 50 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera, and 5000 mAh battery. The Redmi 12 5G is more affordable at Rs 11,999 and has a 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50MP + 2MP rear cameras, and a 5000mAh battery.