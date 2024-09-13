Samsung Galaxy M05 Launches in India: Should You Buy It?

On 12 September, the Samsung Galaxy M05 was introduced in India. The newest entry-level smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 64GB of built-in storage and 4GB of RAM. It is guaranteed to receive OS updates for two years and supports Samsung's RAM Plus functionality. The Galaxy M04 from the previous year has been replaced with the Galaxy M05. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging capabilities and a dual rear camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Samsung Galaxy M05 is an attractive option for those on a tight budget.

Here is why you should consider buying the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy M05.

Large Display: The M05 has a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with plenty of screen space for multitasking, gaming, and content consumption.

Strong Performance: The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that powers the M05 provides steady performance for light gaming and daily workloads.

Capable Cameras: You can take excellent pictures and videos with the 50MP primary and 2MP depth sensors in the rear dual-camera arrangement. You can use the 8MP front-facing camera for both video calls and selfies.

Long-Lasting Battery: With a 5000mAh capacity, you may use the device for extended periods without worrying about running out of power. Additionally, speedy top-ups are made possible by the 25W fast charging support.

Reasonably Priced: With various features at a reasonable cost, the Galaxy M05 provides outstanding value for the money.

Reliable Brand: Samsung is a reputable brand with a long history of excellence and dependability—the Galaxy M05 gains from Samsung's standing and post-purchase assistance.

Android Updates: The M05 ships with Android 14 out of the box, and you can be sure that your smartphone will always be up to date with two OS updates and four years of security patches.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M05

The 6.74-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS LCD is a dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy M05 feature. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage powers the phone. With a microSD card slot, the built-in storage may be increased by up to 1TB. The RAM plus function from Samsung allows you to expand your accessible memory up to 8GB practically. The dual back camera unit on Samsung's Galaxy M05 consists of a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The front of the device has an 8-megapixel, 2.0-aperture camera for selfies and video chats. It is known that it will receive four years of security patches and two years of OS upgrades. The Galaxy M05 has 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and a USB Type-C port among its connectivity choices. Three sensors are on board: a light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an accelerometer. It also has face unlock functionality for authentication. The Galaxy M05 from Samsung comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging. It weighs 195 grams and is 168.8 x 78.2 x 8.8 mm.

Price of the Samsung Galaxy M05 in India

The only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version of the Samsung Galaxy M05 costs Rs. 7,999 in India. There is a Mint Green colour option available. The phone may be bought on Samsung.com, Amazon, and other retailers.